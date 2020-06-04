Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold attracted some fresh buying near 50-DMA and staged a goodish bounce from one-month lows.
  • Concerns about worsening US-China relations boosted the commodity’s perceived safe-haven status.
  • The post-ECB USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive.

Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.

The precious metal managed to attract some dip-buying near the 50-day SMA support, around the $1690 region and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The yellow metal recovered a part of the previous day's sharp intraday slide to near one-month lows and was being supported by a combination of factors.

Concerns over a further escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies overshadowed the recent optimism about a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This, in turn, led to a modest pullback in the global equity markets and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden pick up over the past hour or so was led by some aggressive US dollar selling, which tends to underpin demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains, instead witnessed some selling amid the post-ECB buying around the shared currency.

From a technical perspective, the commodity on Wednesday broke below a multi-week-old ascending trend-channel support near the $1700 mark, though showed some resilience at lower levels. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Market participants now start repositioning for Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. The employment details will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the commodity's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1713.85
Today Daily Change 14.88
Today Daily Change % 0.88
Today daily open 1698.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.99
Daily SMA50 1694.45
Daily SMA100 1639.51
Daily SMA200 1567.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1732.1
Previous Daily Low 1689.46
Previous Weekly High 1737.78
Previous Weekly Low 1693.78
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1705.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1715.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 1681.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 1664.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1638.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1724.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1749.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 1766.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

