Gold rebounds from weekly lows, turns neutral around $1945 region

- Gold stages a modest bounce from near three-month-old ascending trend-line support.
- A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor lending some support to the commodity.
- A cautious opening in the US equity markets, sliding US bond yields remained supportive.
Gold managed to recover the early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1945 region.
The precious metal found a decent support near a three-month-old ascending trend-line, around the $1927 region, and gained some traction during the early North American session. The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains despite a larger than expected drop in the US Initial Jobless Claims and extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Separately, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 56.9 in August as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a drop to 57 from 58.1 previous. The greenback was pressured by a sharp turnaround in the US equity markets, which further collaborated towards driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
The uptick could also be tied to a cautious opening in the US equity market, which tends to underpin the precious metal's relative safe-haven status. Bulls, however, lacked any strong conviction and refrained from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.
From a technical perspective, the commodity has been showing some resilience near the mentioned trend-line support. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing breakthrough before positioning for any further depreciating move. Conversely, any meaningful move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance ane remain capped near the $1970-72 area.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1943.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1942.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1962.01
|Daily SMA50
|1896.66
|Daily SMA100
|1808.04
|Daily SMA200
|1686.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1948.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1957.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1908.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1966.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2006.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows, turns neutral around $1945 region
Gold managed to recover the early lost ground to weekly lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1945 region.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.