Gold rallies further beyond $1750 level, highest since Oct. 2012

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold continued gaining strong positive traction for the fifth consecutive session on Friday.
  • Worsening US-China relations seemed to be a key factor fueling the ongoing momentum.
  • A subdued USD price action negated the prevalent risk-on mood and remained supportive.

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near multi-year tops, just above the $1760 level.

The precious metal prolonged its recent positive move and gained some strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick marked the commodity's fifth consecutive day of a positive move and was being fueled by worsening US-China relations.

The US Commerce Department moved to block chip supplies to Huawei Technologies. The subsequent reports flagged a possible retaliation by China, which coupled with fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections benefitted the yellow metal's safe-haven status.

Conversely, the US dollar struggled to attract any meaningful buying despite the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's optimistic comments about the US economy. A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the strong bid tone around the dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, the ongoing positive momentum to the highest level since October 2012 seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent risk-on mood, which remained supported by the easing of lockdown restrictions in some parts of the world and reviving hopes for a quick global economic recovery.

It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to maintain their dominance or opt to take some profits off the table amid extremely overbought conditions on hourly charts and absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1762.75
Today Daily Change 20.53
Today Daily Change % 1.18
Today daily open 1742.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1708.96
Daily SMA50 1653.97
Daily SMA100 1615.42
Daily SMA200 1553.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1751.8
Previous Daily Low 1728.67
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1742.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1737.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 1729.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 1706.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 1753.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 1764.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760

Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760

Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.

Gold News

EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings

EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.21 amid Brexit, BOE concerns

GBP/USD struggles with 1.21 amid Brexit, BOE concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.21, consolidating its losses. Fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates is weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon

Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon

Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.

Read more

WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play

WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play

Heading into the expiry week, WTI (June futures on Nymex) bulls show little sign of nervousness when compared to the May contract expiry carnage.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures