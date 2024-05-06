- Gold rebounds strongly, rising nearly 1% in response to increasing optimism that Fed might reduce interest rates sooner.
- Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report, indicating a slowdown in job creation, fuels expectations for September rate cut.
- Comments from Fed officials, including Thomas Barkin and John Williams, highlight ongoing concerns over inflation and employment trends.
Gold price rallied close to 1% on Monday, late in the North American session, bolstered by an improvement in risk appetite due to increased bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might begin to ease policy sooner than foreseen. This follows last Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which showed the economy continues to create jobs but at a slower pace.
The XAU/USD trades at around $2,320 after bouncing off daily lows of $2,291. The latest employment report in the United States (US) increased the odds for a Fed rate cut of a quarter of a percentage point in September 2024.
Market participants continue to digest the latest data from the US as April’s NFP report was softer than expected. If the next inflation report comes in weaker than expected, traders' speculation that the US central bank might lower interest rates during the year will be confirmed.
Recently, Fed officials have crossed the newswires. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that he has not seen evidence that inflation is on track and added that current policy is restrictive enough. Earlier, New York Fed President John Williams added that the jobs market is moderating and that the Fed is looking at the “totality” of data. He added that there would be rate cuts eventually.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price rises toward $2,320 as US yields fall
- Gold prices remain underpinned by lower US Treasury yields and a softer US Dollar. The US 10-year Treasury note is yielding 4.481%, down three and a half basis points (bps) from its opening level. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against six other currencies, edged down 0.02% to 105.05.
- Last Friday, April’s US NFP missed estimates and trailed March’s figures. That alongside the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) PMIs in the manufacturing and services sectors entering contractionary territory might undermine the US Dollar, a tailwind for the golden metal.
- Gold advancing more than 12% so far in 2024 is courtesy of expectations that major central banks would begin to reduce rates. Coupled with renewed fears that the Middle East conflict could resume between Israel and Hamas can sponsor a leg up in XAU/USD prices.
- Israel's military has instructed civilians to evacuate certain areas of Rafah, indicating a potential impending offensive in the Gazan city. This directive follows unsuccessful cease-fire negotiations in Cairo between Hamas and Israel. A key issue in these talks was Hamas's demand for a permanent truce.
- After the data release, Fed rate cut probabilities increased with traders expecting 38 basis points of rate cuts toward the end of the year.
- Fed’s first rate cut is expected in September with odds standing at 90% for a 0.25% rate cut. The chances for another quarter point rate cut in December 2024 stands at 79%. This means the fed funds rate would finish the year at the 4.75%-5.00% range.
Technical analysis: Gold price rises steadily, stays above $2,320
Gold price is upwardly biased, but it remains shy of retesting the $2,400 mark. For that to happen, buyers must reclaim April’s 26 high, the latest cycle high at $2,352. Once cleared, the next stop would be the $2,400 threshold, followed by the April 19 high at $2,417 and the all-time high of $2,431.
It should be said that momentum is on the side of bulls with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing above the 50 midline and aiming higher.
Conversely, if bears drag XAU/USD prices below $2,300, that could pave the way for a pullback toward the April 23 daily low of $2,291. Subsequent losses are expected beneath the March 21 daily high, which turned into support at $2,223, followed by $2,200.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains firm above 0.6600 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD maintains its bullish bias well and sound on Monday, extending the multi-session recovery past the 0.6600 barrier ahead of the key interest rate decision by the RBA.
EUR/USD keeps the constructive tone near 1.0800
EUR/USD started the week in a positive note amidst the Dollar’s inconclusive price action, altogether motivating the pair to attempt a move to the proximity of the 1.0800 region, where the 200-day SMA also converges.
Gold holds on to modest gains around $2,320
Gold trades decisively higher on the day above $2,320 in the American session. Retreating US Treasury bond yields after weaker-than-expected US employment data and escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher.
Bitcoin price holds above $63K as MicroStrategy tops BTC ownership list
Bitcoin (BTC) price recorded a rather bold two days this past weekend in a surge that saw millions in positions liquidated. However, the week is off to a calm start with altcoins sucking liquidity from the BTC market.
Stagflation warning: Service economy contracts as prices rise
In another stagflation warning sign, the U.S. service sector contracted in April even as service prices rose. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.4 in April, dipping from 51.4 in March.