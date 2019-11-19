Gold Prices News & Prediction: XAU/USD 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline, cap immediate recovery

Gold Technical Analysis: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline, cap immediate recovery
Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-September upside movement, at $1,445. However, a downward sloping trend-line since August 13, at $1,429, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,410 limits the bullion’s further declines. Read more…
Gold consolidates the New York rally in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo target
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headlines and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1472.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1471.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1484.46
|Daily SMA50
|1492.19
|Daily SMA100
|1480.17
|Daily SMA200
|1395.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1473.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1456.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1467.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1463.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1443.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1478.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1484.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1495.6
Gold: Supported by the risk tone
The mind boggles, but I would say $1,557 (high for this year) will be challenged. Let’s not make assumptions or get too far down the road before we check the rearview mirror because the Brexit & HK issues are still clouding things at the same time as we seem so far yet so near a trade deal (finally) being inked between the US & China. Read more...
