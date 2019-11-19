Gold Prices News & Prediction: XAU/USD 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline, cap immediate recovery

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Technical Analysis: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline, cap immediate recovery

Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-September upside movement, at $1,445. However, a downward sloping trend-line since August 13, at $1,429, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,410 limits the bullion’s further declines. Read more…

xauusd chart

Gold consolidates the New York rally in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo target

Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headlines and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields. Read more...

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1472.43
Today Daily Change 0.81
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1471.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1484.46
Daily SMA50 1492.19
Daily SMA100 1480.17
Daily SMA200 1395.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1473.95
Previous Daily Low 1456.54
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1460.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1449.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 1478.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1484.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 1495.6

 

Gold: Supported by the risk tone

The mind boggles, but I would say $1,557 (high for this year) will be challenged. Let’s not make assumptions or get too far down the road before we check the rearview mirror because the Brexit & HK issues are still clouding things at the same time as we seem so far yet so near a trade deal (finally) being inked between the US & China. Read more...

gold chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s

Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday. Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.

USD/JPY News

Gold trades with modest losses around $1470 region

Gold trades with modest losses around $1470 region

Gold failed to capitalize on the Asian session uptick to two-week tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
 

Gold News

China Walking Back Trade Deal

China Walking Back Trade Deal

Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures