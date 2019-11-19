Gold Prices News & Prediction: XAU/USD 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline, cap immediate recovery

Gold Technical Analysis: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline, cap immediate recovery

Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-September upside movement, at $1,445. However, a downward sloping trend-line since August 13, at $1,429, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,410 limits the bullion’s further declines. Read more…

Gold consolidates the New York rally in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo target

Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headlines and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1472.43 Today Daily Change 0.81 Today Daily Change % 0.06 Today daily open 1471.62 Trends Daily SMA20 1484.46 Daily SMA50 1492.19 Daily SMA100 1480.17 Daily SMA200 1395.03 Levels Previous Daily High 1473.95 Previous Daily Low 1456.54 Previous Weekly High 1474.6 Previous Weekly Low 1445.8 Previous Monthly High 1519.04 Previous Monthly Low 1455.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.3 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1463.19 Daily Pivot Point S1 1460.79 Daily Pivot Point S2 1449.96 Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.38 Daily Pivot Point R1 1478.19 Daily Pivot Point R2 1484.78 Daily Pivot Point R3 1495.6

Gold: Supported by the risk tone

The mind boggles, but I would say $1,557 (high for this year) will be challenged. Let’s not make assumptions or get too far down the road before we check the rearview mirror because the Brexit & HK issues are still clouding things at the same time as we seem so far yet so near a trade deal (finally) being inked between the US & China. Read more...