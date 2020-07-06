Gold prices are expected to continue to trend up in the medium-term – CitiBank

In their 2020 Mid Year Outlook report, analysts at Citibank, point out gold continues to lead all commodities in YTD performance, proving to be an outperformer as a safe haven asset and acts as a risk hedge in portfolios.

Key Quotes:

“Gold markets appear to be in the midst of a multi-year bull cycle and are likely to trade in a higher range. Lower for longer interest rates with QE in full swing, potential lingering macro uncertainty (COVID-19 impacts and new wave of US-China tensions) and strong investor flows could continue to support gold prices and offset weakness in Asian jewelry demand.”

“Gold prices are likely to be non-linear and prices may consolidate around the US$1,600/oz area in 3Q, before advancing again. Citi analysts’ forecasts are for 2020 prices to average between US$1,625 - $1,775/oz, while 2021’s prices may average US$1,925/oz. Adding gold to a portfolio may also improve risk-adjusted performance while volatility in global markets stays elevated.”