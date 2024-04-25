- Gold prices climb following US Q1 GDP results falling below expectations.
- Sharp increase in Q1 inflation to 3.7% tempers expectations for immediate Fed rate cuts and underpins higher Treasury yields.
- Fed officials maintain cautious stance on monetary policy, echoing concerns over persistent inflation pressure.
Gold prices advanced modestly during Thursday’s North American session, gaining more than 0.5% following the release of crucial economic data from the United States (US). GDP figures for the first quarter of 2024 missed estimates, increasing speculation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could lower borrowing costs. However, inflation for the same period jumped sharply, which would delay interest rate cuts by the Fed.
XAU/USD trades at $2,330 after bouncing off daily lows of $2,305 amid higher US Treasury yields, courtesy of the reacceleration of inflation. As expected by analysts, the US economy would slow down in 2024, but it missed the mark by a full percentage point in the first quarter. That would keep the “soft landing” narrative in place, but underlying inflation for Q1 2024 rose by 3.7% QoQ, above estimates and crushing the 2% registered in the last quarter of 2023.
This justified Fed officials' change of stance last week. Chairman Jerome Powell gave the green light when he commented, "Recent data shows lack of further progress on inflation this year.”
Those words were echoed by a slew of policymakers, most significantly by the ultra-dovish Chicago Fed President, Austan Goolsbee, who said, “Fed's current restrictive monetary policy is appropriate.”
Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs amid highs US yields, soft USD
- Gold advance continues even though US Treasury yields advance. The US 10-year note yield is up six basis points (bps) at 4.706%, while US real yields, which closely correlate inversely with the golden metal, are also up by the same amount, at 2.296%.
- A softer Greenback also underpins the yellow metal. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.22% at 105.59.
- US GDP for Q1 2024 expanded by 1.6% QoQ, below estimates of 2.5%, and trailed Q4 2023’s 3.4%. The core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) for the same period rose 3.7%, crushing estimates of a 3.4% increase and up from 2% in the previous reading.
- In addition, the US labor market remains strong. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending April 20 missed estimates of 214K, coming at 207K, less than the previous reading.
- Upcoming Q1 GDP data and core PCE inflation figures will provide key insights into the possible timing of the Fed's interest rate reductions. The core PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, is expected to maintain a steady monthly growth of 0.3%. Additionally, the annual core PCE rate is anticipated to decrease to 2.6% from 2.8% in February.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) suggests that traders expect the fed funds rate to finish 2024 at 5.035%, up from 4.98% on Wednesday.
Technical analysis: Gold price hovers near $2,330 as buyers take a breather
Gold price edges up, but it’s facing resistance at $2,337, the April 24 high. A breach of the latter will expose the psychological $2,350 figure, followed by the $2,400 mark. Subsequent gains lie once that supply zone is cleared, followed by the April 19 high at $2,417, followed by the all-time high of $2,431.
On the flip side, if the XAU/USD price dips below the April 15 daily low of $2,324, that would pave the way to test $2,300. A breach of the latter would expose the April 23 low of $2,229, followed by the March 21 high at $2,222.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains traction, recovers above 1.0700
EUR/USD regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength after the data from the US showed that the economy grew at a softer pace than expected in Q1.
GBP/USD returns to 1.2500 area in volatile session
GBP/USD reversed its direction and recovered to 1.2500 after falling to the 1.2450 area earlier in the day. Although markets remain risk-averse, the US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing GDP data.
Gold holds around $2,330 after dismal US data
Gold fell below $2,320 in the early American session as US yields shot higher after the data showed a significant increase in the US GDP price deflator in Q1. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and rose above $2,340.
XRP extends its decline, crypto experts comment on Ripple stablecoin and benefits for XRP Ledger
Ripple extends decline to $0.52 on Thursday, wipes out weekly gains. Crypto expert asks Ripple CTO how the stablecoin will benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP.
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI
After the US close, it’s the Tokyo CPI, a reliable indicator of the national number and then the BoJ policy announcement. Tokyo CPI ex food and energy in Japan was a rise to 2.90% in March from 2.50%.