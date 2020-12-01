Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD's bulls have not given up hope

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles near five-month low below $1,800 as Powell, Mnuchin weigh on risks

Gold prices seesaw around $1,77/78 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest since July the previous day before bouncing off $1,764.73. The quote’s latest moves take clues from the downbeat comments of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Though, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes battle the bulls amid mild risk-off mood.

Gold Price Analysis: Bears in the driving seat, but bulls will be keen to reload

Gold is currently trading at $1,779.10 between the day's range of $1,764.73 and $1,800.70, down some 0.46% at the time of writing. The price is firmly below the psychological $1,800 level as the market continues to unwind the risk-off trade that had benefitted gold so well over the course of the year.

However, risk markets retreated at the start of the day as month-end flows dominated activity, which helped to support the precious metal on Monday, despite a tentative bid in the greenback.

