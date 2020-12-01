Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles near five-month low below $1,800 as Powell, Mnuchin weigh on risks

Gold prices seesaw around $1,77/78 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest since July the previous day before bouncing off $1,764.73. The quote’s latest moves take clues from the downbeat comments of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Though, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes battle the bulls amid mild risk-off mood.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3344 Today Daily Change 0.0015 Today Daily Change % 0.11 Today daily open 1.3329 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3229 Daily SMA50 1.3052 Daily SMA100 1.3028 Daily SMA200 1.2731 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3385 Previous Daily Low 1.3305 Previous Weekly High 1.3398 Previous Weekly Low 1.3264 Previous Monthly High 1.3398 Previous Monthly Low 1.2854 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3355 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3336 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3294 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.326 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3214 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3374 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.342 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3454

Gold Price Analysis: Bears in the driving seat, but bulls will be keen to reload

Gold is currently trading at $1,779.10 between the day's range of $1,764.73 and $1,800.70, down some 0.46% at the time of writing. The price is firmly below the psychological $1,800 level as the market continues to unwind the risk-off trade that had benefitted gold so well over the course of the year.

However, risk markets retreated at the start of the day as month-end flows dominated activity, which helped to support the precious metal on Monday, despite a tentative bid in the greenback.

