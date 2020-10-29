Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD started on the defensive

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD breaches 100-day SMA for first since March

Gold looks south, having breached the widely-tracked 100-day simple moving average (SMA) support for the first time since March 23. The yellow metal fell by 1.67% on Wednesday and closed below the 100-day SMA, flipping the long-term technical support into resistance. The SMA is currently located at $1,887, and the metal is trading at $1,878 per ounce.

Wednesday's drop also marked a downside break of the ascending channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 28 and Oct. 14 lows and Oct. 2 and Oct. 12 highs.

Gold started on the defensive and racked up further losses. Initially, the USD was slightly firmer in response to Europe's falling equities on concerns over rising Covid-19 cases on both sides of the Atlantic. That seemed to provide a level of anxiety for gold investors. The bullion market is likely to be volatile until the elections; ultimately, the falls will be limited by easy global monetary policies.

