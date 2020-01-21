Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Sideways Trading Continues - Quick Trade Setup!

Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.

Concerns of the corona-virus outbreak in China led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a negative trading sentiment around equity markets. The risk-off mood provided a modest lift to traditional safe-haven assets and helped the precious metal gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday. Read more...

Gold rebounded 0.3% $1,557 an ounce. The safe-haven-metal prices slightly rose due to speculation of the impossible success of the Sino-US trade deal that was signed last week. As well as, the gold failed to respond to the power play in Libya and protests in Iraq due to the broad US dollar strength. Read more...