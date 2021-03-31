Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws between $1,710 and $1,705

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers above $1,700, overlook US infrastructure spending plan

Despite cooling down from $1,715, gold treads water inside a $5 trading range, around $1,707 by the press time of the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal marked a stellar recovery from $1,678 but a lack of enthusiasm in the market, despite a $2.25 trillion US infrastructure spending announcement, probes the bullion buyers. Also challenging the precious metal prices are the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccine updates, not to forget news linked to China.

Read more ...

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 24.44 Today Daily Change 0.41 Today Daily Change % 1.71 Today daily open 24.03 Trends Daily SMA20 25.57 Daily SMA50 26.33 Daily SMA100 25.64 Daily SMA200 24.83 Levels Previous Daily High 24.74 Previous Daily Low 23.86 Previous Weekly High 26.24 Previous Weekly Low 24.41 Previous Monthly High 30.07 Previous Monthly Low 25.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.19 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.4 Daily Pivot Point S1 23.68 Daily Pivot Point S2 23.33 Daily Pivot Point S3 22.8 Daily Pivot Point R1 24.56 Daily Pivot Point R2 25.08 Daily Pivot Point R3 25.43

Gold Price Analysis: Bears seeking a re-test of daily support

Further to the prior analysis made in Asia, Gold Price Analysis: Upside correction from daily support on the cards? the price has indeed corrected from daily support testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior daily bearish impulse. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading some 1.50% higher at $1,710 after climbing from a low of 41,677.95 to a high of $1,715.28.

Read more ...