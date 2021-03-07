Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus

Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, currently around $1,713, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. With its latest run-up in prices, the yellow metal seems to have cheered the US Senate’s passage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package, as well as responding to the from China and concerning Saudi Arabia.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.54
Today Daily Change 0.36
Today Daily Change % 1.43
Today daily open 25.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.99
Daily SMA50 26.49
Daily SMA100 25.43
Daily SMA200 24.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.46
Previous Daily Low 24.83
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.12

 

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable unless it manages to reclaim $1,760

The XAU/USD pair staged a technical rebound at the start of the week and advanced to $1,760 as the US Treasury bond yields continued to pull away from the yearly highs set in the previous week. However, the poor performance of major equity indexes helped the USD preserve its strength and made it difficult for XAU/USD to edge higher.

AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger

AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low. American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.

Gold regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus

Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. China warns America on Taiwan, Houthi Rebels accept attacks on Saudi oil ports. Risk news will be the key amid a light calendar.

GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance

GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.

Forex Weekly Outlook: US dollar flexes muscles, ECB rate decision eyed

The US economy continues on its path of recovery, with solid PMIs and nonfarm payroll reports.  The US dollar is also showing strength, boosted by higher US Treasury yields. This week’s highlights rate decisions from the ECB and Bank of Canada and GDP reports in the eurozone and the UK.

US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls

The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

