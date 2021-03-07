Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD regains $1,700 as US Senate passes stimulus
Gold begins the week’s trading on a front-foot while crossing the $1,700 threshold, currently around $1,713, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. With its latest run-up in prices, the yellow metal seems to have cheered the US Senate’s passage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package, as well as responding to the from China and concerning Saudi Arabia.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|1.43
|Today daily open
|25.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.99
|Daily SMA50
|26.49
|Daily SMA100
|25.43
|Daily SMA200
|24.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.46
|Previous Daily Low
|24.83
|Previous Weekly High
|27.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.83
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.12
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable unless it manages to reclaim $1,760
The XAU/USD pair staged a technical rebound at the start of the week and advanced to $1,760 as the US Treasury bond yields continued to pull away from the yearly highs set in the previous week. However, the poor performance of major equity indexes helped the USD preserve its strength and made it difficult for XAU/USD to edge higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
