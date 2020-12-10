Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices have ticked up in recent trade into the $1840s

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers. Gold popped above the $1840 level and Wednesday Asia session highs at $1842, but has so far failed to break above $1850. As things stand, the precious metal trades with gains of close to $8 or 0.5% on the day.
How will gold perform this winter?
Some of you may have seen snow this year already, but the astronomical winter is still ahead of us. Unfortunately, it could be a really dark winter. Instead of joyful snowball battles and making snowmen, we will have to contend with the coronavirus. The vaccines will definitely help (the first doses of Pfizer's vaccine were administered this week), but their widespread distribution will begin only next year. So, we still have to deal with the pandemic taking its toll here and now – as the chart below shows, the number of daily COVID-19 cases is still above 200,000 in the U.S.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.