Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on the defensive below $1930 level

Gold technical analysis: Sustains bullish tone despite crawling sideways

Gold is currently extending a sideways pattern above the simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 1,900 psychological number. Directional momentum has dried up as displayed by the steadied Ichimoku lines. Nonetheless, the rising SMAs continue to dictate a predominant bullish bias.

The short-term oscillators reflect a relatively paused picture under a restrictive diagonal line drawn from the all-time high. The MACD has remained somewhat in the positive region but beneath its red signal line, while the RSI hovers marginally underneath its neutral threshold. That said, the stochastic oscillator is bearish and the %K line has slipped below 20, promoting weakness in the commodity. Read More...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the defensive below $1930 level

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1927-26 region during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1941-42 region and was being pressured by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. As investors looked past Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, the greenback was back in demand on the first day of a new trading week. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1930.51 Today Daily Change -3.65 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 1934.16 Trends Daily SMA20 1950.37 Daily SMA50 1903.26 Daily SMA100 1812.68 Daily SMA200 1690.86 Levels Previous Daily High 1949.5 Previous Daily Low 1916.42 Previous Weekly High 1992.42 Previous Weekly Low 1916.42 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1936.86 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1929.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 1917.22 Daily Pivot Point S2 1900.28 Daily Pivot Point S3 1884.14 Daily Pivot Point R1 1950.3 Daily Pivot Point R2 1966.44 Daily Pivot Point R3 1983.38

Gold: Breaking an uptrend is not the end for the bulls

During the latter stages of last week we discussed the importance of the market continuing to form support around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926. Intraday tests continue, but the consistent appetite to protect this support into the close is encouraging for the gold bulls. This has been a spluttering phase in recent weeks, where the market has effectively formed a range between $1900/$2000 (with the support low the low at $1902 and resistance of rebound highs at $1991 and $2015. Daily momentum indicators have moderated back into broadly neutral positioning with this loss of traction. It has also meant that the rising three month uptrend which has supported the market since mid-June, is now being breached (albeit not decisively broken yet). Read More...