Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks firmer and closer to $1,900/oz

Gold Futures: Further upside appears limited
Open interest in Gold futures markets extended the downtrend for yet another session on Monday, this time by just 114 contracts in light of preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, decreased for the third consecutive session, now by around 48.3K contracts.
Gold met support around $1,860/oz.
The positive performance of Gold prices at the beginning of the week was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume, leaving the likeliness of further upside somewhat limited in the very near-term. That said, initial contention now emerges at the October’s low at $1,860 per ounce. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks firmer and closer to $1,900/oz
Gold prices reverse the initial bearishness and refocus on the upside, trading at shouting distance from the key barrier at the $1,900 mark per ounce troy. The better tone surrounding the precious metal tracks the upbeat sentiment in the broad risk complex, all so far propped up by the renewed selling pressure in the dollar ahead of the US elections.
Indeed, traders appear optimistic on a Biden win and the potential “blue wave” that it is supposed to follow. Under this scenario, bets of another coronavirus stimulus bill remain high as well as a more market-friendly approach to the US-China trade dispute. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold edged lower through the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the striking distance of multi-day tops set earlier this Tuesday.
The precious metal stalled its recent recovery move from one-month lows ahead of the $1900 mark and witnessed a modest pullback during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The prevalent upbeat market mood – as depicted by another day of strong gains in the US equity futures – was seen as a key factor weighing on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1899.48
|Today Daily Change
|4.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1895.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.2
|Daily SMA50
|1914.99
|Daily SMA100
|1891.33
|Daily SMA200
|1771.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1895.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1873.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1887.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1880.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1865.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1858.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1903.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1910.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1925.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD heads toward 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. Investors now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot.
WTI extends the bounce to test $38 mark ahead of API data, US election
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has resumed the overnight rebound in the European session following the Asian consolidative mode, as the bulls return along with appetite for risk assets.