Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is out of favour as the US dollar perks up

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets

The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment. Improving global growth expectations on the back of the US-China trade deal supported risk appetite, with US benchmarks on the rise, yet again, printing fresh record highs, (the S&P 500 is up 0.6% at time of writing) – subsequently, demand for safe-haven assets have receded.

Precious Metals Set to Keep Powering Ahead

Precious metals got off to an explosive early start to 2020 as tensions between the U.S. and Iran drove safe-haven buying.

Of course, gold and silver markets will need more than a geopolitical flare up to drive a long-term bull market advance.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1551.9
Today Daily Change -4.38
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1556.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1527.42
Daily SMA50 1491.09
Daily SMA100 1496.52
Daily SMA200 1434.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1558.1
Previous Daily Low 1546.1
Previous Weekly High 1611.3
Previous Weekly Low 1540.3
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1553.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1550.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 1548.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 1541.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 1536.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 1560.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 1565.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 1572.89

 

 

