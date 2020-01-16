Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is out of favour as the US dollar perks up

Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets
The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment. Improving global growth expectations on the back of the US-China trade deal supported risk appetite, with US benchmarks on the rise, yet again, printing fresh record highs, (the S&P 500 is up 0.6% at time of writing) – subsequently, demand for safe-haven assets have receded.
Precious Metals Set to Keep Powering Ahead
Precious metals got off to an explosive early start to 2020 as tensions between the U.S. and Iran drove safe-haven buying.
Of course, gold and silver markets will need more than a geopolitical flare up to drive a long-term bull market advance.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1551.9
|Today Daily Change
|-4.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1556.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1527.42
|Daily SMA50
|1491.09
|Daily SMA100
|1496.52
|Daily SMA200
|1434.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1558.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1546.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1611.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1540.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1553.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1550.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1548.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1541.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1536.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1560.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1565.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1572.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.1130
The dollar got boosted by upbeat Retail Sales signaling that the US economy is among the strongest. EUR/USD stable above the 1.1100 mark. Investors can’t find reasons to buy the EUR.
AUD/USD back below the critical 0.6900 figure
The Aussie surged at the beginning of the day, but quickly gave up gains on renewed dollar’s interest, somehow suggesting more slides to come. Chinese data takes centre stage.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January. The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.
Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets
The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment.
USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs, eyes monthly highs
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session reaching a fresh daily high above 110.00 but it remained under the weekly top it hit on Tuesday at 110.20.