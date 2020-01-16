Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is out of favour as the US dollar perks up

Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets

The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment. Improving global growth expectations on the back of the US-China trade deal supported risk appetite, with US benchmarks on the rise, yet again, printing fresh record highs, (the S&P 500 is up 0.6% at time of writing) – subsequently, demand for safe-haven assets have receded.

Precious Metals Set to Keep Powering Ahead

Precious metals got off to an explosive early start to 2020 as tensions between the U.S. and Iran drove safe-haven buying.

Of course, gold and silver markets will need more than a geopolitical flare up to drive a long-term bull market advance.

