Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Investors on edge, speculators ready to bid on mixed geopolitical sentiment

How on Earth Can Gold Decline During the US – Iran Crisis?
So, did U.S. and Iran just become best friends?
Gold’s huge reversal and a decline of about $50 in 24 hours might certainly suggest so to those, who choose to follow the news instead of estimating market’s moves using more reliable tools.
Of course, the two countries are not on friendly terms at this time. So, what happened that gold declined so much, so fast? Let’s start with going over what we explained yesterday as gold’s price action confirmed it so well. Read more...
Gold: Investors on edge, speculators ready to bid on mixed geopolitical sentiment
The price of gold is on the back foot on Thursday, bleeding additional dollars following the speculative sell-out on the back of the de-escalation in the Persian Gulf conflict surrounding a series of US and Iran's tit-for-tat retaliation strikes.
The speculative bid was squeezed out sharply from the post-US drone strike highs of $1,611 (a fresh yearly high) when markets got the hint from Iran, that should the US hold fire, there would be no further attacks.
The price of gold eventually plummeted after Wednesday's US President Donald Trump’s address to the nation which was well balanced between, we don't want war, nor does Iran, but we will sanction Iran for misbehaving.
Subsequently, prices are back to levels traded prior to the killing of the Iranian general which occurred last week. With geopolitics in the rear-view, the immediate focus will turn to position, which rests at extreme levels.
"It is worth reiterating that gold bulls have virtually no dry-powder left, with both an extreme number of traders long and a larger-than-expected position held on a per-trader basis,"
– analysts at TD Securities argued. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD easing from multi-year tops, trades sub-$1560/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above its main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal is trying to breakout above the 1560/1600 price zone. If the buyers overcome this critical resistance zone on a daily basis, the metal might move up towards the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels.
Gold daily chart
The metal is rejecting the 1600 figure and is now trading below the 1560 resistance. A daily close below the 1560 level could entail the beginning of a correction down. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground. Fed officials are speaking during the day.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 after Carney's dovish speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050 after hitting a two week low. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.
Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
WTI looks to settle below $60 as selloff on easing geopolitical tensions continues
Crude oil prices continued to push lower after suffering heavy losses on Wednesday as easing worries over a protracted US-Iran conflict and its potential negative impact on oil supply caused investors to book their profits following the sharp rally witnessed during the first half of the week.
USD/JPY: on pause ahead of US employment figures
The focus shifts to US December employment figures, to be out early Friday. Japanese yen under pressure amid persistent risk-on mood. USD/JPY retains its bullish stance trading just below the critical 109.70 area.