Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gears up for $1,800, Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ in focus

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes weekly high above $1,780 on Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ speech

Gold inches closer to the $1,800 threshold, refreshing weekly top to $1,788.31 by the press time of early Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal takes the bids for the second consecutive day on the weaker US dollar. Recently propelling the commodity prices are the comments from US President Joe Biden. The preliminary reading of US Q1 GDP, covid and vaccine updates are crucial.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1788.72 Today Daily Change 7.13 Today Daily Change % 0.40 Today daily open 1781.59 Trends Daily SMA20 1757.15 Daily SMA50 1745.45 Daily SMA100 1801.14 Daily SMA200 1856.44 Levels Previous Daily High 1782.63 Previous Daily Low 1762.72 Previous Weekly High 1797.93 Previous Weekly Low 1763.7 Previous Monthly High 1759.98 Previous Monthly Low 1676.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1775.02 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1770.33 Daily Pivot Point S1 1768.66 Daily Pivot Point S2 1755.74 Daily Pivot Point S3 1748.75 Daily Pivot Point R1 1788.57 Daily Pivot Point R2 1795.56 Daily Pivot Point R3 1808.48

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gears up for $1,800, Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ in focus

Gold buyers extend post-Fed gains to $1,783, up 0.10% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) moves, actually inaction, dragged down the greenback and backed the bright metals heaviest jump in a week the previous day. The quote’s latest moves seem to take clues from the cautious optimism concerning US President Joe Biden’s speech.

