Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD gears up for $1,800, Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ in focus

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes weekly high above $1,780 on Biden’s ‘Joint Congress’ speech

Gold inches closer to the $1,800 threshold, refreshing weekly top to $1,788.31 by the press time of early Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal takes the bids for the second consecutive day on the weaker US dollar. Recently propelling the commodity prices are the comments from US President Joe Biden. The preliminary reading of US Q1 GDP, covid and vaccine updates are crucial.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1788.72
Today Daily Change 7.13
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1781.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1757.15
Daily SMA50 1745.45
Daily SMA100 1801.14
Daily SMA200 1856.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1782.63
Previous Daily Low 1762.72
Previous Weekly High 1797.93
Previous Weekly Low 1763.7
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1775.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1770.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1768.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1755.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 1748.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 1788.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1795.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 1808.48

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD gears up for $1,800, Biden's 'Joint Congress' in focus

Gold buyers extend post-Fed gains to $1,783, up 0.10% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) moves, actually inaction, dragged down the greenback and backed the bright metals heaviest jump in a week the previous day. The quote’s latest moves seem to take clues from the cautious optimism concerning US President Joe Biden’s speech.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.

GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.

EUR/USD stays bid near the multi-day high, prints three-day winning streak. Clear break of yearly resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement back the bulls. Three-month-old horizontal area lure buyers, 100-day SMA adds to the downside filters.

