Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bear flag on 4-hour chart

Gold Price Analysis: Bear flag on 4-hour chart
Gold's bounce from the April 28 low of $1,690 has taken the shape of a bearish continuation pattern called bear flag, according to the 4-hour chart. At press time, the lower end of the flag is seen at $1,700 and the yellow metal is changing hands at $1,710 per ounce.
A break below $1,700 would confirm the flag breakdown – a resumption of the drop from the April 23 high of $1,739 – and create room for a slide to $1,651 (target as per the measured move method). Alternatively, a move above $1,720 would invalidate the flag pattern.
Gold & Silver spot
Gold longs at the best support for today at 1694/93 were perfect, but shorts at 1704/06 stopped above 1712 so we gave back some profit. The next test overran a little, but only to 1691. Obviously this level is key to direction today so a break lower is a sell signal. Silver is not worth trading when there appear to be better opportunities in Gold. Silver is barely moving.
Today’s Analysis Gold best support for today at 1694/93 but be ready to sell a break below 1690 to target 1679/76 for profit taking on shorts. If we continue lower look for 1672/70, perhaps as far as 1661/59.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
