Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD attempting to bounce up from one-month lows at $1860

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850

Gold prices drop to $1, 866.36 amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The bullion dropped to the fresh low since September 28 on Thursday as the King dollar benefited from the upbeat US data and risk-off mood. However, a lack of major catalysts after the US session pushed the metal traders to look for extra hints before stretching the two-day downtrend towards challenging the monthly low of $1,860.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1868.44 Today Daily Change 0.58 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 1867.86 Trends Daily SMA20 1901.01 Daily SMA50 1916.89 Daily SMA100 1888.15 Daily SMA200 1768.49 Levels Previous Daily High 1885.05 Previous Daily Low 1860 Previous Weekly High 1931.54 Previous Weekly Low 1894.48 Previous Monthly High 1992.42 Previous Monthly Low 1848.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1869.57 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1875.48 Daily Pivot Point S1 1856.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1845.92 Daily Pivot Point S3 1831.84 Daily Pivot Point R1 1881.94 Daily Pivot Point R2 1896.02 Daily Pivot Point R3 1906.99

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attempting to bounce up from one-month lows at $1860

Gold futures are attempting to bounce up after having depreciated more than 2% over the last two days. The yellow metal has picked up after hitting one-month lows at $1,860 although the upside moves are finding sellers at the $1,875 region.

XAU/USD’s bearish reversal from mid-October highs above $1,930 accelerated on Wednesday after breaking below the bottom of the last week's trading rage, at $1,890 area.

