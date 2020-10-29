Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attempting to bounce up from one-month lows at $1860

- Gold recovery attempt from $1,860, capped below 1.875
- XAU/USD remains weak with the USD coming up.
- US dollar rallies ion COVID-19 fears and US elections uncertainty.
Gold futures are attempting to bounce up after having depreciated more than 2% over the last two days. The yellow metal has picked up after hitting one-month lows at $1,860 although the upside moves are finding sellers at the $1,875 region.
Gold dives with the US dollar rallying
XAU/USD’s bearish reversal from mid-October highs above $1,930 accelerated on Wednesday after breaking below the bottom of the last week's trading rage, at $1,890 area.
Gold prices have suffered amid the broad-based dollar strength. The combination of market concerns about the impact of the second COVID-19 wave, with Europe introducing new lockdowns and the uncertainty regarding the US elections less than a week ahead of the election day, has strengthened the safe-haven dollar against its main peers.
On the macroeconomic front, US data has offered some additional support for the dollar today. According to the advanced estimations, US Gross Domestic Product expanded at a 33.1% annual pace in the third quarter, which is its best performance since records are taken in 1947 and the Weekly Jobless Claims decreased beyond expectations.
In Europe, the European Central Bank hinted to further monetary stimulus in December, which sent the euro tumbling, for the benefit of an already strong USD. All in all, the US Dollar index shows a 0.6% advance on the day after having reached levels beyond 94.00 for the first time in October.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1870.16
|Today Daily Change
|-6.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1877.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1902.91
|Daily SMA50
|1918.47
|Daily SMA100
|1886.74
|Daily SMA200
|1766.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1910.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1869.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1931.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1894.48
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1885.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1895.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1860.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1844.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1819.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1902.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1927.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1943.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid
AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.
EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650
EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.
Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850
Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.
WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside
WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.
How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?