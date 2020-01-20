Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold at an inflexion point, trading at extremes according to the COT report

Gold prices at inflexion point, now at the mercy of the Fed, Wall Street and US elections

Gold has been consolidating with a large speculative build up in the 1560s and the largest divergence between large speculators and commercials since Jan-March 2018, signalling that the market could be at an inflexion point.

Gold Sideways Trading Continues - Quick Trade Setup!

Gold rebounded 0.3% $1,557 an ounce. The safe-haven-metal prices slightly rose due to speculation of the impossible success of the Sino-US trade deal that was signed last week. As well as, the gold failed to respond to the power play in Libya and protests in Iraq due to the broad US dollar strength.

