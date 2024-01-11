Gold price moves up within a multi-day-old trading range as traders await US CPI

- Gold price catches fresh bids on Thursday, although it remains well within a familiar trading range.
- A softer USD, geopolitical risks and China’s economic woes act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD.
- The Fed rate-cut uncertainty should cap any meaningful gains ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts fresh buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and stalls the previous day's retracement slide from the $2,040-2,042 supply zone. The precious metal, however, remains confined in a multi-day-old trading range and within the striking distance of a multi-week low touched on Monday as traders seek clarity about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path before placing directional bets. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States (US).
Heading into the key data risk, the US Dollar (USD) is seen extending its consolidative price move in a familiar range amid the uncertainty over the timing of when the Fed will start cutting interest rates. This, along with geopolitical risks and China's economic woes, keeps a floor on the safe-haven Gold price. However, investors have been scaling back their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed in the wake of the US economic resilience. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and should cap the non-yielding yellow metal.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price benefits from softer US Dollar as traders await US CPI
- The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and assists the Gold price in gaining some positive traction amid some repositioning trade ahead of the US consumer inflation figures.
- The markets were quick to react to the Fed's surprising dovish tilt at the December policy meeting and are now pricing in five interest rate cuts by the end of 2024, summing up to a cumulative of around 150 basis points (bps) of easing.
- The incoming US macro data underscored the fundamental resilience of the American economy, which, along with mixed signals from Fed officials, forced investors to scale back their expectations for more aggressive policy easing.
- New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that the US central bank is in a ‘good place’ and has time to think about what’s next for rates, though would eventually need to get policy back to more neutral levels.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds steady above the 4.0% threshold and should cap any further gains for the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the crucial US CPI report, due for release later today.
- The headline US CPI is expected to rise by 0.2% in December, lifting the yearly rate to 3.2% from 3.1%, while the core gauge (excluding food and energy prices) is anticipated to ease to 3.8% YoY from 4.0% in the previous month.
- Cooler-than-expected inflation data will give the Fed more reason to cut interest rates this year and turn out to be a negative trigger for the Greenback, which, in turn, should lead to a fresh leg up for the precious metal.
- Conversely, a stronger US CPI print should provide the US central bank more headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer and boost the buck, forcing the XAU/USD to break through a multi-week low touched on Monday.
Technical Analysis: Gold price needs to break through $2,040-2,042 hurdle to attract buyers
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the $2,040-2,042 region. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the Gold price further towards last Friday's swing high, around the $2,064 area en route to the $2,077 area. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term negative outlook and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the $2,100 round figure.
On the flip side, the $2,020 level, followed by the multi-week low around the $2,017-2,016 area and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently near the $2,013 region should protect any meaningful slide. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the Gold price to the $2,000 psychological mark. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, the downward trajectory could extend further towards the December swing low, around the $1,973 region. The XAU/USD might eventually drop to the $1,965-1,963 confluence, comprising the 100- and 200-day SMAs.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.29%
|-0.21%
|-0.30%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.25%
|-0.17%
|-0.26%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|CAD
|0.14%
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.16%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.29%
|0.26%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|-0.01%
|0.18%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|0.08%
|NZD
|0.30%
|0.29%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.21%
|CHF
|0.11%
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6700, focus stays on US CPI
AUD/USD is holding higher ground above the 0.6700 mark, despite mixed Australian trade figures. The pair is benefitting from the ongoing weakness in the US Dollar even though markets stay cautious ahead of the crucial US CPI data.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 145.50 ahead of US CPI
The Japanese Yen remains on the front foot on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak, dragging USD/JPY below 145.50. The Fed rate-cut uncertainty keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive ahead of the key US CPI report.
Gold price moves up within a multi-day-old trading range as traders await US CPI
Gold price attracts fresh buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and stalls the previous day's retracement slide from the $2,040-2,042 supply zone. The precious metal, however, remains confined in a multi-day-old trading range and within the striking distance of a multi-week low touched on Monday.
ARB, OP, MATIC, IMX, MNT: Ethereum L2 tokens on a tear as SEC approves all spot Bitcoin ETFs
Ethereum Layers 2 tokens are the top performers amid the climaxing spot BTC ETF euphoria. Arbitrum and Optimism are leading the sector, while Polygon, Immutable X, Mantle and SKALE are recording double-digit gains.
US Inflation Preview: Stocks set to surge if reality fails to meet high Core CPI expectations Premium
Economists expect Core CPI to have risen by 0.3% for the second consecutive month. Headwinds in the economy suggest underlying price rises may have decelerated. The Federal Reserve's focus on inflation means volatility is set to be sky-high.