Gold Price rebounds to test the critical barrier at $1,842 yet again. As FXStreet’s Dhwanie Mehta notes, XAUUSD faces a wall of resistance on road to recovery.
Bulls could face a hard time on the road to recovery
“Markets now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders data with a downbeat print likely to underpin the buck’s corrective downside, which could render gold-positive.”
“A sustained move above the short-tern critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) resistance at $1,842 and the horizontal 200 DMA, now at $1,845 will be needed to confirm any meaningful recovery. Further up, bulls will look to reclaim the $1,850 psychological level. Powerful hurdle then awaits at $1,858, which is the confluence of the May 16, 17 highs and bearish 50 DMA.”
“If sellers regain control, the daily low at $1,827 could offer initial support, below which Friday’s low of $1,1817 will be retested. The next downside target is envisioned at the June 15 low of $1,808, followed by the critical $1,800 threshold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
