Gold is on standby ahead of European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. Economists at Commerzbank expect the ECB decision to be ignored by the yellow metal.
Gold is popular with central banks as a safe haven and store of value
“We believe that the ECB will decide today to bring its bond purchases to an end at the start of the third quarter. In addition, it is likely to signal fairly clearly that interest rates will be raised at its next meeting in July and that the deposit rate will no longer be negative by the end of September. This would imply that the next rate hike will come in September.”
“We believe it is questionable whether any statement will be made about the longer-term interest rate outlook, as there is still a lack of consensus on this issue within the ECB Governing Council. The hawkish remarks expected from Lagarde are probably already priced in, for the most part, so under normal circumstances, we would not expect any major reaction from the gold price this afternoon.”
“According to a survey of nearly 60 central banks conducted by the World Gold Council (WGC), about a quarter of central banks are planning to top up their gold reserves in the next twelve months. What is more, the majority of survey respondents expect the proportion of gold in the currency reserves to increase in the next few years.”
“The WGC says that gold is popular with central banks as a safe haven and store of value. Furthermore, gold is expected to perform better in times of crisis. That said, central banks have been buying considerably less gold of late.”
See – ECB Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, ready for lift-off
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 1.0700 ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD has started to edge lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to stage a modest rebound. The ECB is widely expected to keep its rates unchanged following the June meeting but rate hike guidance could trigger a significant reaction.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2500 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.2500, trading on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar is struggling to find demand despite firmer Treasury yields. British Chambers of Commerce warned UK economic growth will 'grind to a halt, as 10% inflation is on the way.
Gold Price teases bulls around $1,850 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold Price grinds higher during the third positive day as the softer US dollar battles the market’s cautious mood ahead of the ECB decision. XAUUSD picks up bids near $1,853 heading into the European session.
Can Ripple’s recent win against the SEC help XRP price rebound?
XRP price shows an extensive bearish outlook that matches Bitcoin’s macro narrative. The pessimistic scenario is only one support breakdown away from triggering a nosedive.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!