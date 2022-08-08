- Gold price edges higher on Monday, up by 0.72%, as US bond yields fall.
- Broad US dollar weakness keeps the non-yielding metal buoyant, underpinned by the US-China conflict in Taiwan.
- Fed’s Bowman: Backs a 75 bps in September and supports “similar-size” moves in subsequent meetings.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): Neutral-to-bearish below $1800; otherwise, a test of the 200-DMA at $1842.38 is on the cards.
Gold price rises to fresh week highs around $1790 in the mid-New York session, as the greenback gets battered, down by 0.34%, per the US Dollar Index at 106.217, as traders brace for July’s US Consumer Price Index, amidst a light US calendar on Monday and Tuesday. However, the NY Fed revealed consumer inflation expectations at 6.2%, from 6.8% in June. At the time of writing, XAUUSD is trading at $1787.62.
XAUUSD rises on falling US bond yields as US-China tensions elevate
The market mood is positive, as European bourses are about to close while US equities rise. US bond yields pare some of last Friday’s gains following a stellar US jobs report that added 528,000 employees to the working force, fueling expectations that the US Federal Reserve might not step out of the pedal. It should be noted that the Unemployment Rate fell to 3.5%, so expectations of a dovish tilt by the US central bank faded.
Therefore, XAUUSD traders scaled back their gold longs as US bond yields jumped, while the US 10-year TIPS, a proxy for real yields, edged higher towards 0.370%.
Amidst those plays, geopolitical concerns around Taiwan, and US-China tussles, are also adding uncertainty to the global economic outlook. That said, precious metals witnessed augmented demand, with investors seeking safety in the yellow metal.
Elsewhere, Fed speaking continued during the weekend, with Michell Bowman crossing newswires. She said, “I supported the FOMC’s decision last week to raise the federal funds rate another 75 basis points,” and added that “similarly-sized” hikes should be on the table until we (the Fed) see inflation declining consistently.
In the meantime, the US 10-year bond yield is falling almost six bps, sitting at 2.775%, while US 10-year TIPS is yielding 0.306%, seven bps less than last Friday’s peak. All that said, a tailwind for XAUUSD,
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature July’s CPI, and PPI data on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. That, alongside further Fed commentary led by Charles Evans, Neil Kashkari, and Mary Daly, would shed some light regarding the posture of the central bank.
Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): Technical outlook
XAUUSD is neutral-to-upward biased, though facing solid resistance at the 50-day EMA at $1787.19. Gold traders should be attentive that unless buyers reclaim the $1800 figure, a correction towards the 20-day EMA at $1738.91 is on the cards. However, in the near term, the gold price could test higher prices, supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58, gathering upside momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has extended its recovery after having advanced beyond 1.0200 in the American session. The greenback continues to weaken against its rivals amid the positive shift witnessed in market mood and fueling the pair's recovery in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2100
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.2100 and remains on track to post daily gains. The improving market mood is making it hard for the dollar to outperform its rivals ahead of this week's key inflation report, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold bulls looking to overcome the $1,800 barrier
Gold advanced on Monday, reaching an intraday high of $1,790.01 a troy ounce during the American afternoon, holding nearby. The greenback gave back the Nonfarm Payrolls report-inspired gains and eased on the back of retreating US government bond yields.
Bitcoin price ekes out a 15% move as whales return
Bitcoin price kicked off the new week on a positive note, climbing 4.50% to trade at $24,086 at the time of writing. The larger cryptocurrency market appears to have flipped green.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!