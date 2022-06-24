- Gold is headed for the second consecutive week with losses, down 0.64% despite climbing on Friday.
- Lower US 10-year TIPS yields and a softer US dollar are a tailwind for Gold prices.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): Gold is neutral-downward biased.
Gold spot (XAUUSD) bounces off weekly lows near $1816, recovering some ground in the week, reclaiming above the $1825 mark courtesy of a soft US Dollar amidst a trading day with upbeat market sentiment and elevated US Treasury yields. At the time of writing, XAUUSD is trading at $1826.56, up 0.23%.
Sentiment improved despite Thursday’s dismal US S&P Global PMI, which showed the US economy is slowing. US recession fears increased after Friday’s University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment on its June final reading plunged to 50. However, inflation expectations, unveiled in the same report, were lowered, which began to be priced in by market players, who backpedaled an aggressive Fed, now expecting the Federal funds rate (FFR) to top around 3.50%.
Before Wall Street opened, the St. Louis Fed President James Bullard spoke at a panel alongside the RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe. He said that fears of a US recession are overblown and commented that the US would be fine. He added that tightening policy will slow down the economy to a trend pace of growth and expects the need to move the FFR near 3.50%.
At the time of writing, the San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is crossing wires. She said the Fed doesn’t need to think about the endpoint of the balance sheet yet, and added that the central bank would communicate regarding that. Daly’s said that she does not see a recession.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value vs. a basket of currencies, dives 0.16% to 104.238, contrarily to the US 10-year Treasury yield, which is rising two basis points, yielding 3.117%.
Elsewhere US 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities), a proxy for US Real yields, slumps two bps at 0.556%, a tailwind for the yellow metal that usually benefits from lower Real yields augmenting appetite for precious metals.
Meanwhile, the US 10s-2s yield spread remains positive at 0.071%, though it remains to push towards 0%. A reading below 0% would imply that traders forecast a recession in the US.
Friday US economic calendar featured June’s UoM Consumer sentiment on its final reading alongside further Fed speaking.
Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): Technical outlook
XAUUSD is in consolidation, though it remains below the 200-day moving average (DMA) around $1844.79, suggesting that gold bias is neutral-downwards. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at bearish territory at 44.87, signaling that selling pressure remains on the non-yielding metal, but the lack of a catalyst that moves the price above/below the range kept it trapped in the $1825-50 area.
Upwards, Gold price resistance levels would be the 200-DMA at $1844.79, followed by $1850 and the 50-EMA at $1861.07. On the downside, XAU/USD’s support levels would be $1800, followed by the May 16 low at $1786.50 and the YTD low at $1780.18.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1827.68
|Today Daily Change
|4.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1822.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1843.36
|Daily SMA50
|1864.23
|Daily SMA100
|1891.73
|Daily SMA200
|1843.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1846.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1822.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1879.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1831.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1814.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1806.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1791.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1838.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1861.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0550, looks to post modest weekly gains
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed above 1.0570 with the initial reaction to the US data in the American session and retreated toward the mid-1.0500s. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to close in positive territory.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2300
GBP/USD has edged lower following a jump above 1.2300 in the early American session on Friday. The market mood remains upbeat ahead of the weekend with Wall Street's main indexes posting strong daily gains on upbeat US data.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold continues to fluctuate below $1,830 on Friday and looks to close the second straight week in negative territory. Fueled by the risk-positive market environment, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Why Cardano could surprise over the weekend
ADA set to close out the week with a gain on the workday trading week and over the weekend? Central banks signaled that the rate hike cycle is ending, meaning less stress and tight conditions for trading, opening up room for some upside potential with Cardano set to pop above $0.55 and test a significant cap.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!