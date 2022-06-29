- Gold remained on the defensive for the third straight day and dropped to a nearly two-week low.
- Modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that undermined the dollar-denominated metal.
- Recession fears, sliding US bond yields might help limit losses ahead of key central bank speakers.
Gold prolonged this week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and edged lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. The downtick dragged spot prices to a nearly two-week low, around the $1,816-$1,815 region during the early European session.
The overnight hawkish remarks by New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco’s Mary Daly lifted bets for a faster policy tightening by the US central bank. This assisted the US dollar to build on the previous day's strong move up, which, in turn, undermined demand for the dollar-denominated gold.
Market participants, however, remain divided over the need for a more aggressive Fed rate hike amid growing recession fears. This, along with a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent cautious market mood, could offer some support to the non-yielding yellow metal and help limit deeper losses.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde are due to speak at the ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal on Wednesday.
Investors will look for fresh clues about the central bank's tightening path, which will play a key role in driving gold price in the near term. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields, and the USD price dynamics would help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAUUSD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1816.46
|Today Daily Change
|-3.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1820
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.5
|Daily SMA50
|1855.57
|Daily SMA100
|1892.07
|Daily SMA200
|1844.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1829.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1822.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1811.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1826.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1833.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0500 ahead of German inflation, central bankers
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, undermined by the market anxiety ahead of the key data/events. ECB’s Lagarde failed to recall buyers amid inflation fears, yields remain pressured amid recession risks. Fed’s Powell need to defend the hawkish policy.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, erasing gains amid a renewed uptick in the US dollar across the board. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries. Powell and Bailey is due to speak at the Policy Panel at the ECB Forum on Wednesday.
Gold hits two-week low, near $1,815 ahead of central bank speakers
Gold prolonged this week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and edged lower for the third successive day on Wednesday. The downtick dragged spot prices to a nearly two-week low, around the $1,816-$1,815 region.
Breaking: Bitcoin price at risk after dipping below $20,000
Bitcoin price has retraced nearly 10% over the past three days, going from a high of $22,020 on June 26th to recently hitting a low of $19,890.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!