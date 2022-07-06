- Gold Price struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce from the YTD low.
- The USD consolidated near a 20-year high and offered some support to the XAUUSD.
- The risk-on impulse, aggressive Fed rate hike bets capped the upside for the metal.
Gold Price staged a modest recovery from the $1,763 area, or a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Wednesday, though struggled to capitalize on the move. The XAUUSD surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen trading around the $1,766-$1,767 region, or nearly unchanged for the day.
Following the recent strong bullish run to a fresh two-decade high touched on Tuesday, the US dollar witnessed modest profit-taking amid some repositioning trade ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the dollar-denominated gold, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that the US central bank is focused on getting inflation under control and added that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. This lifted bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, which should act as a tailwind for the USD. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven gold.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for fresh clues about the Fed's policy tightening path. Hence, the FOMC minutes should provide some impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, the US NPF report on Friday will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for gold price.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1765.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1764.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1826.9
|Daily SMA50
|1842.86
|Daily SMA100
|1889.95
|Daily SMA200
|1845.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1812.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1763.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1841.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1793.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1748.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1732.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1700.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1796.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1828.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1844.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
