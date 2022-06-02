- Gold Price remains supported above 21-DMA, with eyes on $1,870.
- Risk-on flows down the dollar alongside the yields, favor XAUUSD bulls.
- US ADP jobs beat may revive aggressive Fed tightening bets, cap gold’s rebound.
Gold Price is building on the previous rebound from ten-day lows of $1,829, as bulls remain in total control in the European session.
The European markets find some comfort from the retreat in oil prices, amid hopes for a concerted effort to increase supply, which has helped lift the overall market mood and trigger a fresh bout of broad US dollar sell-off.
The US Treasury yields are also on a retreat across the curve, adding to the downside in the greenback. The pullback in the US rates could be associated with the profit-taking slide after the benchmark 10-year US yields faced rejection just below the key 3% level.
The bright metal also continues to benefit from the persistent concerns over surging inflation globally, which could temper the economic outlook. Further, the renewed US-Sino trade concerns and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis keep the sentiment around the traditional safe-haven buoyed.
Gold traders now look forward to the US ADP Jobs data for fresh dollar valuations. A print above the expected 300K figure in May could bring the aggressive Fed tightening expectations back to the fore, which could check the renewed upside in the bullion.
The main event risk this week, however, remains the May month US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which will be eagerly waited for the next direction in the USD-priced metal.
Gold Price: Daily chart
The next key resistance level is seen at $1,860, which is the descending trendline hurdle. A firm break above the latter will call for a retest of the previous week’s high of $1,870.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD in search of a clear direction, awaits NFP
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting just beneath the midline, suggesting that recovery attempts are likely to remain shallow and sellers could jump in on the bounce.
A breach of the 21-DMA at $1,845 once again will expose the 200-DMA support of $1,841, below which the previous day’s low of $1,829 will be put to test.
Gold Price: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1853.05
|Today Daily Change
|5.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1846.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1845.08
|Daily SMA50
|1895.91
|Daily SMA100
|1888.09
|Daily SMA200
|1840.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1850.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1836.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1833.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1876.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
