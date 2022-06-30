- Gold staged a solid recovery from the $1,800 neighbourhood or its lowest level since May 16.
- Softer US PCE inflation data led to a modest USD pullback and extended support to the metal.
- Sliding US bond yields, growing recession fears further benefitted the safe-haven commodity.
- The prospects for faster Fed rate hikes held back bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains.
Gold witnessed a dramatic turnaround during the early European session and rallied over $20 from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark or the lowest level since May 16. The momentum pushed spot prices to a fresh daily high, around the $1,825 region, though lacked follow-through buying.
Data released from the US showed that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - moderated to the 4.7% YoY rate in May from the 4.9% previous. Additional detail revealed that Personal Spending growth slowed significantly in May to just 0.2% during the reported month. The softer data, along with the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, forced the US dollar to trim a part of its intraday gains and offered some support to the dollar-denominated gold.
Apart from this, concerns that rapidly rising rates and tighter financial conditions would hurt global economic growth continued weighing on investors' sentiment and further benefitted the safe-haven gold. That said, the prospects for aggressive Fed rate hikes held back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the non-yielding metal. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the US central bank remains focused on getting inflation under control and the market pricing is pretty close to the dot plot.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the very important 200-day SMA support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. That said, the emergence of some buying near the $1,800 mark warrants some caution. Nevertheless, the bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that gold price might have formed a near-term bottom.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1822.65
|Today Daily Change
|5.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1817.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1838.05
|Daily SMA50
|1852.77
|Daily SMA100
|1891.98
|Daily SMA200
|1844.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1833.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1812.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1820.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1808.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1787.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1841.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1850.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.0400
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound in the American session and climbed above 1.0400. Despite the risk-averse market environment, falling US Treasury bond yields after the latest inflation data seem to be limiting the greenback's gains for the time being.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 as dollar retreats
Gold has gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2150. With the US T-bond yields falling sharply on soft inflation data, the US Dollar Index turned south and erased a large portion of its daily gains, helping GBP/USD push higher.
Gold rebounds toward $1,820 on falling yields
Gold has turned north and advanced to the $1,820 area after having dropped toward $1,800 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on the day near 3% after the latest US data, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Breaking: Ethereum price tanks below $1,000
Ethereum price has breached a critical area of support over the past few hours, dipping below $1,000. The Fibonacci retracement indicator shows that ETH lacks any significant support levels that could keep prices at bay.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!