Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tracks sluggish yields below $1,800 with eyes on Fed

- Gold prices remain sidelined between key trend lines, below crucial SMA convergence.
- Market sentiment dwindles as US inflation matched forecasts but Fed rate hike talks stay on the table.
- US Treasury yields struggle to extend first weekly gains in five, S&P 500 Futures post mild gains.
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD is at the mercy of the Fed, ascending triangle pattern in play
Gold (XAU/USD) stays directionless around $1,786, keeping the monthly sideways performance amid Monday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal benefited from the US inflation data the previous day but the market’s anxiety ahead of the key central bank meetings and the virus fears challenge the buyers of late. It should be noted, however, that the options market keeps the bearish bias over the commodity, as per the weekly risk reversals (RR).
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) flashed a fresh 39-year high but matched market forecasts of 6.8% YoY for November. Also adding to the previous relief rally were the stable inflation expectations revealed via the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. That said, the RR, a gauge of calls to puts, marked a five-week downtrend with the latest figures of -0.1000.
Friday’s consolidation helped equities and weighed on the US Treasury yields, as well as the US Dollar Index (DXY). Though, markets turn cautious as the key week begins, comprising the monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Given the escalating fears of the Fed’s rush towards faster tapering and rate hikes, gold prices are likely to remain pressured. However, the US 10-year Treasury yields need to keep the recent rebound should the gold bears aim for further dominance.
Against this backdrop, the key US Treasury bond coupons take rounds to 1.49% whereas the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.20% by the press time.
In addition to Fed-linked woes, covid updates and the US-China tussles are also important to watch for clear direction amid a light calendar on Monday.
Technical analysis
Although a clear break of the previous support line from September 30 precedes the sustained trading below 100-SMA and 200-SMA, gold buyers lurk around a four-month-old ascending trend line.
Given the receding bearish bias of the MACD signals and mostly steady RSI, the bears are likely fading the strength. However, the stated DMAs around $1,790-95 and the support-turned-resistance line close to $1,800 will keep the bulls away.
Adding to the upside filter is the $1,815 level and tops marked in July, as well as September, surrounding $1,834.
On the contrary, a downside break of the multi-day-old support line, close to $1,769 at the latest, will need validation from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-November upside surrounding $1,759 to convince the gold sellers.
To sum up, gold prices depict traders’ indecision as the key week begins.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1782.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1802.11
|Daily SMA50
|1795.76
|Daily SMA100
|1790.07
|Daily SMA200
|1793.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1789.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1793.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1761.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1752.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1800.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1810.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Range play extends around 21-DMA ahead of Fed, ECB
EUR/USD is trading on the front foot on the first trading day of this week, having recaptured the 1.1300 level amid the extended weakness in the US dollar across the board. Tame US inflation combined with looming uncertainty over the Omicron covid variant keep investors on the edge.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus fears probe corrective pullback near 1.3250 as Fed, BOE eyed
GBP/USD grinds near 1.3250, struggles to extend Friday’s rebound, as markets brace for the crucial week. like other major currency pairs, the cable also cheered broad US dollar pullback after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) refrained from providing any major blow to the markets than already feared.
Gold tracks sluggish yields below $1,800 with eyes on Fed
Gold stays directionless around $1,786, keeping the monthly sideways performance amid Monday’s Asian session. Market sentiment dwindles as US inflation matched forecasts but Fed rate hike talks stay on the table.
Ethereum price looks to retest sub-$3900 after Saturday’s dead cat bounce
Ethereum, the no.2 most dominant cryptocurrency, is trading on a slippery slope this Sunday, reversing a part of Saturday’s impressive rebound from one-week lows of $3835. A bunch of robust resistance levels keeps the downside more compelling.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?