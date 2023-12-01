- Gold price rallied to a new multi-month high of $2060.62 amid Powell’s speech.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on soft inflation data and high core inflation boost Gold's appeal as a hedge.
- US interest rate expectations now include nearly 135 basis points of Fed rate cuts by the end of 2024, as indicated by money market futures.
Gold price extended to a new seven-month high in the mid-North American session after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell welcomed recently revealed soft inflation data, though stressed core inflation “is still too high.” At the time of writing, the XAU/USD is trading at around $2059, gaining more than 1.10%.
XAU/USD extended its gains despite Powell’s neutral stance
During a Q and A session, Fed Chair Powell said, “Wed (Fed) are getting what we wanted to get,” giving a green light on bullion traders, which took advantage of XAU/USD’s dip to the $2044.50 area, before jumping to new day and multi-month highs. Meanwhile, US Treasury bond yields are plunging, with the 10-year benchmark note coupon dropping six and a half basis points, at 4.263%, after reaching a high of 4.349%, a tailwind for Gold prices.
Consequently, the Greenback tumbles, as revealed by the US Dollar Index, which measures the currency against six peers, down 0.24%, at 103.26.
In the meantime, money market futures show investors are expecting close to 135 basis points of Fed rate cuts for the end of 2024.
Earlier, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed the Manufacturing PMI for November, which showed that business activity remains in contraction for the thirteenth straight month. Prices paid by manufacturers rose while the employment index eased, in alignment with the recent unemployment claims data.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Gold’s is rallying sharply, with buyers eyeing all time high of $2081.82. It should be point out, there’s no additional resistance levels on its way, besides the $2060 and $2070 areas. Once those psychological levels are taken out, the ATH would be at reach. On the flip side, the first support is seen at the November 29 daily high at $2052.13, before opening the door slip to November’s 30 daily low at $2031.58.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2058.19
|Today Daily Change
|21.90
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|2036.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1985.61
|Daily SMA50
|1943.46
|Daily SMA100
|1937.05
|Daily SMA200
|1944.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2047.27
|Previous Daily Low
|2031.59
|Previous Weekly High
|2007.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1965.51
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2037.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2041.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2029.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2022.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2013.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2045.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2054.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2060.86
EUR/USD bounces back, trades above 1.0860
EUR/USD bounced from a fresh weekly low of 1.0827, as the US Dollar lost steam following a weak ISM Manufacturing PMI report and words from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell reiterated its hawkish message, dismissing potential rate cuts in the near future.
GBP/USD turns north ahead of the weekly close, approaches 1.2700
GBP/USD extended its rebound from near 1.2600 and is approaching 1.2700 on the back of a weaker US Dollar. The Greenback accelerated to the downside following comments from Fed’s Powell.
Gold resumes advance and approaches record highs
Gold remains near record highs and achieved its highest monthly close ever in November. Global bond yields continue to decline as inflation further cools, supporting the upside in XAU/USD. With central banks expected to remain on hold, the focus will be US labor market data.
Solana likely to extend gains as DeFi airdrop season could boost user base
Solana ecosystem will see airdrops from projects like Jupiter, Marginfi, Drift, Zeta and Jito. Solana users are projected to increase between 30% and 80% from native token launches, according to Messari’s latest report. SOL price extends rally, yielding nearly 4% daily gains.
Tesla Stock News: Cybertruck excitement fails to sustain TSLA price as chart signals more downside
TSLA stock sinks three days in a row despite Cybertruck unveiling. Analysts conclude that Cybertruck will find it difficult to turn a profit. TSLA stock is the midst of forming a bearish Three Black Crows pattern on the daily chart.