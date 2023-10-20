Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges above $1,970 amid softer USD, Fed Powell’s dovish comments

Gold price (XAU/USD) gains momentum to $1,978, the highest level since late July during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The rally of the precious metal is bolstered by the decline of the US dollar (USD) following Fed Powell’s dovish comments and a safe-haven flow. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, consolidates its recent losses around 105.85. US Treasury yields edge higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield settling at 4.99%, the highest level since 2007. The US job data on Thursday indicated the economy in the US remains solid. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 198,000 for the week ending October 14, the lowest level since January. Existing home sales fell 2.0% MoM in September and 19% YoY, the lowest level since 2010. These numbers indicate that higher mortgage costs negatively impact housing market confidence. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a desire to pause rate hikes and watch how economic data develops in the coming months. Powell further stated that further tightening of monetary policy might be appropriate if there is more evidence about above-trend growth and a tight labor market. His comments dragged the USD lower broadly and boosted USD-denominated gold. In the absence of top-tier economic data release from the US, market participants will keep an eye on the Fed officials' speech, including Logan, Mester, and Harker.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.