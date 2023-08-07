Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on post-NFP bounce from multi-week low

- Gold price edges lower on Monday and is pressured by the emergence of some US Dollar buying.
- Bets for more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve help revive demand for the Greenback.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the recent downward trend.
Gold price attracts some selling following an early uptick to the $1,946 area during the Asian session on Monday and drops to a fresh daily low in the last hour. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,940 region and for now, seems to have stalled its modest recovery move from the lowest level since July 11 touched on Friday.
The closely-watched monthly jobs data from the United States (US) showed that the economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July. Furthermore, the readings for May and June were revised down, suggesting that demand for workers was slowing. This halted the recent surge in Treasury yields and weighed heavily on the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, which was seen as a key factor that prompted some short-covering around the Gold price.
That said, solid wage gains and an unexpected downtick in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in the labour market. This, in turn, reaffirms market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer and assists the USD to attract some dip-buying on the first day of a new week. A stronger buck tends to act as a headwind for the US Dollar-denominated Gold price and is seen exerting some downward pressure.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment around the global equity markets, bolstered by continued support from the Chinese government, contributes to the mildly offered tone surrounding the safe-haven precious metal. The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation data, due for release on Thursday. This, in turn, could lend some support to the Gold price and help limit the downside.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, traders will take cues from speeches by influential Fed officials, which might drive the US bond yields and the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could provide some impetus to the Gold price. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for an extension of over a two-week-old downtrend.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1940.36
|Today Daily Change
|-2.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1942.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1954.54
|Daily SMA50
|1945.17
|Daily SMA100
|1969.09
|Daily SMA200
|1894.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1946.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1925.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1972.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1925.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1938.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1933.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1930.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1917.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1959.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1972.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.