Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on modest uptick, hovers below $1,950

- Gold price attracts some haven flows on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Fitch downgrade of the US rating weighs on the USD and offers some support.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike and hawkish central banks cap any further gains.
Gold price gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's sharp fall to the $1,941 area, or a three-week low. The XAU/USD, however, struggles to capitalize on the modest intraday uptick and currently trade just below the $1,950 level, still up over 0.20% for the day.
Fitch downgraded the US Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA+' from 'AAA', pointing to expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, an erosion of governance and a growing general debt burden. The announcement tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a modest decline in the US equity futures and offers some support to the traditional safe-haven Gold price. This, along with some intraday US Dollar (USD) selling, turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the XAU/USD.
The downside for the USD, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, in the wake of rising bets for one more 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September or November. It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. Adding to this, the incoming US macro data points to an extremely resilient economy and further supports prospects for further tightening by the Fed.
In fact, the Advance US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report revealed last week that the world's largest economy expanded by a 2.4% annualized pace during the second quarter and eased exaggerated recession fears. Apart from this, data on Tuesday showed the US factory production rebounded in the second quarter and ended two straight quarterly declines. Furthermore, construction spending increased solidly last month and May's data was revised higher, which US job openings remained consistent with tight labor market conditions.
This, in turn, raises hopes of a soft landing for the US economy, which helps limit any meaningful losses for the USD and keeps a lid on the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Apart from this, rising bets for additional rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE), along with expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will eventually move away from the ultra-accomodative policy stance, contributes to caping the non-yielding yellow metal. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Traders now look foward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment later during the early North American session. This might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide a fresh impetus to the Gold price. The focus, however, will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report, due on Friday. In the meantime, the XAU/USD is more likely to extend its range-bound price action.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1949.1
|Today Daily Change
|4.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1944.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1951.54
|Daily SMA50
|1945.84
|Daily SMA100
|1968.4
|Daily SMA200
|1890.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1941.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1982.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1942.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1950.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1956.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1935.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1925.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1959.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1975.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1984.57
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700
GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC
Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.