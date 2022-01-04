Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above $1,800 mark

- Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The risk-on mood, elevated US bond yields, a modest USD strength capped gains for the metal.
- Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some impetus later during the NA session.
Gold gained some positive traction on Tuesday and reversed a part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from the $1,830-32 region, or the highest level since November 22. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some technical buying near the very important 200-day SMA. The XAU/USD maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just above the $1,800 mark, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
Hopes of steady economic recovery, to a larger extent, offset worries about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases globally and remained supportive of the optimistic market mood. This was evident from an extension of the recent bullish run in the equity markets to record highs, which acted as a headwind for the safe-haven gold. Apart from this, hawkish Fed expectations, rising US Treasury bond yields and a modest US dollar strength also contributed to cap the upside for the precious metal.
The money markets have fully priced in the first-rate hike by May and two more by the end of 2022. This, along with the prevalent risk-on mood, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to 1.6420% for the first time since November 24 on Monday. Adding to this, the US 2-year and 5-year notes soared to their highest since March 2020, which continued underpinning the greenback and kept a lid on any further gains for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for the time being.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key event/data risks. The Fed is due to release the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Apart from this, investors will take cues from important US macro releases scheduled at the beginning of a new month. A rather busy week kicks off with the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data later during the North American session.
This week's US economic docket also highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment on Wednesday and the ISM Services PMI on Thursday. The key focus, however, will remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP on Friday. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the dollar-denominated gold.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the $1,800 mark might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and prompt some technical selling. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the slide towards the $1,785 horizontal support en-route the $1,770 region and December swing low, around the $1,753 area.
On the flip side, the $1,830-32 region should continue to act as a key barrier, which if cleared decisively should push gold prices further towards the $1,850 region. The upward trajectory could then allow bulls to challenge November 2021 swing high, around the $1,877 with some intermediate hurdle near the $1,870 area.
Gold daily chart
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1805.79
|Today Daily Change
|3.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1801.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1796.61
|Daily SMA50
|1804.3
|Daily SMA100
|1792.29
|Daily SMA200
|1798.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1831.91
|Previous Daily Low
|1798.39
|Previous Weekly High
|1830.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1789.51
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1811.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1819.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1789.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1755.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1844.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1856.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.