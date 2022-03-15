Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays on the way to $1,890 with eyes on Ukraine, Fed and covid

- Gold remains on the back foot around fortnight low, after three-day downtrend.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-Fed anxiety, mixed clues over Ukraine-Russia and coronavirus resurgence in China.
- Treasury yields seesaw around mid-2019 peak, S&P 500 Futures differs from upbeat Wall Street close during sluggish Asian session.
- Fed March Preview: Gold needs a dovish Fed to regain traction
Gold (XAU/USD) portrays the fourth consecutive daily loss near $1,917 while poking the monthly low, despite being inactive during Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s losses could be linked to the firmer US Treasury yields and the market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier events.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields ended Tuesday unchanged despite rising to mid-2019 levels during the initial day, down one basis point (bp) to 2.149% at the latest. On the same line, the five-year bond coupon also eases from the highest levels since May 2019 marked the previous day. Further, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses despite the positive performance of Wall Street.
Talking about the key catalysts, Russia-Ukraine tussles continue but a halt in further deterioration seems to cut the fears of late. global markets initially cheered hopes of the Ukraine-Russia peace, as signaled by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser, before Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv is not serious about finding a mutually acceptable solution. Following that, Mykhailo Podoliyak, one of the representatives of Ukraine at Russian-Ukrainian negotiations cites room for compromise. It’s worth noting that the UK added more sanctions on Russia whereas Japan is up for removing Moscow from favored trade status. In return, Moscow banned Canadian PM from entering their country and levied sanctions on US President Joe Biden.
Further, China turned out as a fresh risk for the markets with a surge in the local covid numbers and lockdowns in multiple cities, the latest one being near to the capital Beijing.
It’s worth noting that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) matched YoY expectations of 10% growth whereas NY Empire State Manufacturing Index printed the biggest downside since May 2020, adding to the market’s pre-Fed anxiety. Also testing Fed hawks is the recently easing US inflation expectations from the record top, as signaled by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
Moving on, gold traders will pay close attention to how the Fed battles inflation fears, which in turn will pave way for the short-term trend. Also important will be China’s covid headlines and Russia-Ukraine news as the risk-off mood may cushion the metal against the hard-hitting if the Fed manages to praise the USD bulls.
Technical analysis
Gold justifies a clear downside break of a six-week-old rising trend line and the 100-SMA, amid bearish MACD signals, around a two-week low.
Although oversold RSI conditions on the four-hour chart test the gold bears, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January-March upside and the weekly resistance line challenge any corrective pullback around $1,925 and $1,942 respectively.
Even if the quote manages to rise past-1,942, the 100-SMA and the previous support line, close to $1,948 and $1,954 in that order, will act as additional upside filters before giving control to gold bulls targeting the $2,000 threshold.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibo. near $1,890 is on the XAU/USD seller’s radar ahead of the monthly horizontal support near $1,877.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
It’s worth noting that the daily chart also highlights $1,877 as the key support, comprising tops marked during November 2021.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1917.02
|Today Daily Change
|-33.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.73%
|Today daily open
|1950.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1934.02
|Daily SMA50
|1865.6
|Daily SMA100
|1834.95
|Daily SMA200
|1813.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1990.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.73
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1965.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1974.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1936.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1923.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1896.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1977.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2017.84
