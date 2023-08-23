Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar

- Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday.
- Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support.
- China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Eyes global PMIs for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Wednesday and stalls the overnight modest pullback from the $1,904-$1,905 region, or a multi-day peak. The XAU/USD climbs back above the $1,900 mark during the Asian session, though any meaningful appreciating move remains elusive in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance.
In fact, market participants now seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer and have been pricing in the possibility of one more 25 basis points (bps) lift-off by the end of this year. This led to the recent rise in the US Treasury bond yields and dragged the non-yielding Gold price to its lowest level since mid-March, around the $1,885 area earlier this week. That said, a combination of supporting facts assists the XAU/USD to stage a modest recovery and gain some positive traction for the third successive day.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreats after surging to a nearly 16-year high on Tuesday and prompts some profit-taking around the US Dollar (USD). A softer Greenback tends to benefit the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Apart from this, concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China lend additional support to the safe-haven precious metal and remain supportive of the ongoing recovery move. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Investors will closely scrutinize comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell for fresh cues about the future rate-hike path, against the backdrop of growing acceptance of a pause in September. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determine the next leg of a directional move for the Gold price. Heading into the key event risk, the flash PMI prints might provide an insight into the global economic health and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength back above the technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the $1,907 area, before confirming that the Gold price has bottomed out.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1901.25
|Today Daily Change
|3.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1897.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1923.65
|Daily SMA50
|1932.96
|Daily SMA100
|1961.05
|Daily SMA200
|1907.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1904.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1889.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1885.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1898.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1895.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1881.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1874.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1904.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1912.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1920.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.0850 on Wednesday's early European morning. Cautious optimism and a retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
GBP/USD trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs
GBP/USD experiences strength due to the possibility of interest rate hikes by the BoE. 55-day EMA acts as the immediate support aligned to the weekly low at 1.2710. MACD suggests mixed sentiments of GBP/USD traders.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing
Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.
Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path
The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly.