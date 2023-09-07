Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps a losing streak, trades higher around $1,920

- Gold price trades higher despite firmer US Dollar (USD).
- Upbeat US Treasury yields support the Greenback’s run-up.
- China-linked fear weighs on the price of bright metal.
Gold price snaps five-day losing streak, trading higher around $1,920, up by 0.20% during the Asian session on Thursday. However, the bright metal is facing downward pressure as traders factor in the odds for a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) through the end of the year 2023.
The hawkish sentiment surrounding the Fed policy decision in the upcoming meeting in September, is continues to support the US Treasury yields. This reinforces the confidence of US Dollar (USD) bulls. The 10-year US bond yield rose to 4.28%, up by 0.05% at the time of writing. US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.80, which measures the value of the Greenback against the six other major currencies.
Additionally, US ISM Services PMI rose to a six-month high reading of 54.5 in August against the expectations of 52.5 and 52.7 prior. While the S&P Global Composite and Services PMIs fell to 50.2 and 50.5 compared to the market consensus of 50.4 and 51.0. It is worth noting that moderate US data provided support in underpinning the buck.
Investor sentiment remains dampened due to worries over the deteriorating economic situation in China and the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. These factors are casting a shadow over the minds of investors and undermining the Gold price.
However, it is worth noting that the bearish tone prevailing in the equity markets might offer some limited support to the price of precious metal, given a safe-haven status.
The trade tensions between the US and China escalated, which could act as headwinds for the price of yellow metal. As per Reuters, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said no revision is expected on US tariffs which were imposed on China during Trump's administration, until the ongoing review by the US Treasury Office is completed.
XAU/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.82
|Today Daily Change
|3.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1916.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.35
|Daily SMA50
|1932
|Daily SMA100
|1952.15
|Daily SMA200
|1917.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1915.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1953.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1920.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1923.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1906.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1897.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1925.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1934.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend gains, hovers around 1.0730
EUR/USD treads waters to extend its gains for the second consecutive day, trading slightly higher around 1.0730. The firmer US Dollar is weighing on the pair as the investors seem to cheer up the hawkish tone surrounding the Fed to maintain interest rates at a higher level for an extended period.
GBP/USD flat-lines around 1.2500, near a three-month low
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its recent losses around 1.2500. The Pound Sterling was weakened by Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish remark on Wednesday. He stated that BoE is much closer to ending its hiking cycle.
Gold could test $1,900 if $1,916 confluence support fails Premium
Gold price has found fresh buyers once again near $1,915, making a minor recovery attempt early Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is in a bullish consolidation phase near six-month highs, as US Treasury bond yields take a breather ahead of US economic data and Fedspeak.
Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater
Shiba Inu price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.
The Saudi squeeze brings energy back into the FX mix
If the beleaguered Euro and Yen did not have enough to worry about already, they now must cope with Brent oil trading above $90/bl as the Saudis extend their supply cuts through to year-end. EUR/JPY, however, could start to turn lower based on positioning.