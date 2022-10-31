- Gold drops to over a one-week low on Monday amid some follow-through USD buying interest.
- A fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields continues to offer some support to the greenback.
- The risk-off impulse could come in and support the safe-haven XAU/USD ahead of the FOMC.
Gold edges lower for the third successive day on Monday and drops to over a one-week low, around the $1,635 region during the first half of the European session. The US dollar builds on last week's late rebound from over a one-month low and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The downside, however, seems limited as traders might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting this week.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to deliver another supersized 75 bps rate hike. That said, signs of a slowdown in the US economy might force the Fed to soften its hawkish stance. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying policy statement and the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate hike path, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding gold.
In the meantime, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields should act as a tailwind for the buck and weigh on the XAU/USD. However, the risk-off impulse could lend some support to the safe-haven gold, at least for the time being. Weaker-than-expected Chinese business activity data released earlier this Monday revives fears about a deeper global economic downturn and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. This is evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets and warrants caution for bearish traders.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for gold is to the downside and any attempted recovery move could be seen as a selling opportunity. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the USD remains at the mercy of the US bond yields. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, could allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1636.93
|Today Daily Change
|-7.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1644.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1668.12
|Daily SMA50
|1685.23
|Daily SMA100
|1729.75
|Daily SMA200
|1809.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1667.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1638.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1649.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1632.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1603.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1661.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1690.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after mixed EU data
EUR/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum despite having recovered from the daily low it set near 0.9900. The data from the euro area showed that annual HICP jumped to 10.7% in October from 9.9% in September and the GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in Q3.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.1550 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is extending losses towards 1.1550 in the European session. The US dollar is seeing fresh demand, as investors turn cautious, gearing up for a critical Fed and BOE week ahead. Renewed China worries and the UK's looming fiscal plan keep investors unnerved.
Gold slides to $1,635 area, over one-week low amid stronger USD
Gold drops to over a one-week low on Monday amid some follow-through USD buying interest. The risk-off impulse could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD ahead of the FOMC.
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
The Week Ahead: Fed, BOE, US NFP, BP, Rolls-Royce results
Fed rate meeting: There is unlikely to be too many surprises this week when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September.