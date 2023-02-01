- Gold price shifted negatively as time for the US Federal Reserve decision approaches.
- ADP Employment Change was lower than estimates; would it be a prelude for Friday’s NFP?
- US factory activity in the United States remains in contractionary territory.
Gold price retraces from the day’s high and failed to hold to earlier gains after a busy US economic calendar released its first tranche of data, which was worse than estimated. In addition, a soft US Dollar (USD), capped the XAU/USD’s fall, while US Treasury bond yields continued to push downwards. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD exchanges hands at around $1925.
US economic data was mixed ahead of the FOMC’s meeting
Wall Street remains depressed ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision. US economic data showed that the labor market continues to ease as the ADP National Employment Change, which reports private hiring revealed that companies hired 106K employees, well below the 178K foreseen. Later, the JOLTs Job Openings report showed that vacancies rose to 11.01M exceeding estimates of 10.25M.
In addition, factory activity was updated by two firms, showing that manufacturing activity remains in contractionary territory. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January jumped by 49.9 above the 46.8 estimates, better than expected but at recessionary territory. Elsewhere, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for January plunged to 47.4, below December’s 48.4, and dropped for the third straight month pushing the index to its lowest level since May 2020.
Aside from this, Gold traders remained laser-focused on the US Federal Reserve decision. Traders expect a 25 bps rate hike and further guidance from the US central bank. At around 13:30 GMT, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hit the podium, and each word would be scrutinized as investors expect a Fed pivot, from hiking rates, to cutting them by the second half of 2023.
Gold Technical Analysis
In the last five trading days, XAU/USD has failed to crack the $1950 psychological barrier, reaching a YTD high of 1949.16. on January 26. Since then, the XAU/USD dropped toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1902.38 and gained traction toward the $1930 area, unable to re-test the YTD highs. That could be attributed to traders booking profits or awaiting Powell and Co.’s decision.
Gold’s key resistance levels lie at the current week’s high of $1934..47, followed by the YTD high at $1949.16, and then the $2000 mark. On the other hand, XAU/USD’s demand areas would be the 20-day EMA at $1904.83, followed by the January 18 swing low of $1896.74.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1926.48
|Today Daily Change
|-1.99
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1928.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1905.58
|Daily SMA50
|1836.67
|Daily SMA100
|1759.53
|Daily SMA200
|1775.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1931.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1900.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1949.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1919.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1912.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1909.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1889.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1878.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1939.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1950.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1969.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears January high ahead of Fed
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0920 as the US Dollar stays on the back foot following the disappointing Manufacturing PMI data. Investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to announce its policy decisions following the first meeting of the year.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300 ahead of FOMC decision
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300, despite broad US Dollar weakness. The latter eased after weak American data put speculative interest in cautious mode. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points.
Gold: Buyers looking for a reason to add longs Premium
Spot gold recaptured the $1,930 threshold during European trading hours, as the US Dollar trades with a weak tone ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.
Ethereum: “Tower - Tower, ETH requesting a soft landing”
Ethereum (ETH) price action sees traders gearing up for the fireworks this evening as the Fed and its Chair, Jerome Powell, are taking the stage this evening for the first time this year.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Fed statement and Powell presser
Equity markets on Wednesday are calm before the Fed decision later today. Stocks recovered on Tuesday after a weak session on Monday.