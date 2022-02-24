Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seeks clarity of Russian military action to surpass 2022 highs, $1,917 eyed

- Gold price needs clarity on Russian military action to overstep $1,917.
- The Kremlin is in no mood to make a truce with Ukraine.
- The risk-off impulse has underpinned precious metal over the greenback.
Gold price has retreated from Thursday’s high at $1913.73. The precious metal is waiting for more clarity over the rumours that Russia could invade Ukraine at 4 am local time. As the clouds over the rumour get cleared, the investors may find a legitimate reason to initiate positions further in the precious metal.
The US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken said that he believes that Russia will invade Ukraine before the night is over, as reported by NBC News. The headlines had spurted the volatility in the market and the risk-aversion theme got more traction. The safe-haven assets got underpinned against the risk-perceived assets.
Earlier, the Russian administration unanswered the phone call requests from Ukraine, which strengthened the odds of an imminent war between Russia and Ukraine. It indicated that Russia is in no mood to make a truce with Ukraine and wanted war as a last resort. Then, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmtryo Kuleba had requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to reach a positive outcome against the ongoing tensions with Moscow. However, the Kremlin is supposed to strike Ukraine before the scheduling of the UN Security Council emergency meeting.
Meanwhile, the US dollar Index (DXY) has retreated from Thursday’s high at 96.36 after a stellar upside move as investors await fresh impetus on the Russia-Ukraine tussle.
Gold Technical Analysis
On an hourly scale, XAU/USD is trading in a range of $1,886.67- $1,913.73 since Friday. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted its trading range from 40.00-60.00 to 60.00-80.00, which indicates that an ascending trend has been established after a consolidation. The 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1912.48
|Today Daily Change
|3.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1909.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.17
|Daily SMA50
|1826.03
|Daily SMA100
|1811.33
|Daily SMA200
|1808.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1910.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1889.65
|Previous Weekly High
|1902.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1844.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1902.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1897.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1895.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1882.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1874.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1916.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD justifies bear cross to approach 1.1290 key support
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1297, down 0.08% on a day during the second consecutive daily fall. The major currency pair justifies the bearish moving average crossover, as well as downbeat RSI conditions amid Thursday’s Asian session.
GBP/USD: Bears roll sleeve up as cable skids below 50 and 200 EMAs
The GBP/USD has slipped near the shared low of Tuesday and February 16 at 1.3539 in the American session as the cable loses ground after slipping below the 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on Wednesday.
EUR/USD justifies bear cross to approach 1.1290 key support
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1297, down 0.08% on a day during the second consecutive daily fall. The major currency pair justifies the bearish moving average crossover, as well as downbeat RSI conditions amid Thursday’s Asian session.
Cardano price attempts recovery to $1 as ADA bears exhaust
Cardano price shows that it has two stable support levels beyond which, it could crash swiftly to $0.459. A bounce off the current foothold at $0.805 is likely to trigger a 25% ascent to $1. Failing to hold above $0.805 will lead to a 16% crash to the last line of defense at $0.676.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.