UK PM Johnson: Will agree on a massive package of sanctions to hobble Russian economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson his delivering his remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Key quotes

"Our worst fears have now come true."

"Putin has unleashed a war on our European continent."

"We and the world cannot allow Ukraine's freedom to be snuffed out."

"We cannot and will not look away."

"We will do what more we can in the days ahead on providing Ukraine with defensive weaponry."

"With our allies, we will agree on a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy."

"We must collectively cease dependence on Russian oil and gas."

"This hideous and barbaric venture of Putin must end in failure."

"We will do everything to keep Britain safe."

"We will work with allies for however long it takes to ensure sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen losing more than 3% on the day at 7,268.