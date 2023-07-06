Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD run-up appears more compulsive as US data looms – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price reverses the previous day’s U-turn from two-week high, eyes the first weekly gain in four.
- Fears of higher rates, Sino-American tension and China economic woes prod XAU/USD bulls.
- Softer US data fails to justify hawkish Fed bets, suggesting proximity to policy pivot and favor Gold buyers in turn.
- $20.00 trading range restricts immediate XAU/USD moves but doubts about US puts a floor under the Gold Price.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot as markets brace for early signals of the US employment, inflation and activity conditions amid the risk-off mood. It’s worth noting, however, that the US Dollar’s struggle to justify the sour sentiment, maybe due to Wednesday’s softer US data, seems to underpin the Gold Price upside, enabling it to challenge the three-week downturn.
That said, fears of economic slowdown join the major central banks’ push for higher rates, despite softer data, to spoil the risk appetite and fuel the XAU/USD of late, due to the market’s traditional haven status. However, fears about China’s economic recovery and heavy outflow of funds from Beijing to neighboring countries prod the Gold buyers. On the same line could be the recently escalated US-China trade war, as well as geopolitical woes surrounding Russia, Ukraine and Iran.
While portraying the mood, the US stock futures drop for the third consecutive day and the Asian equities are down too. More importantly, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields jumped to a fresh three-month high before retreating in the last hour.
Looking ahead, today’s US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change for June, as well as China headlines and recession woes, will be crucial for the Gold Price directions.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Indicator shows that the Gold Price edges higher within a $20.00 trading range, between $1,916 and $1,936, as markets brace for the top-tier US data.
That said, a convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% on one-month joins the previous daily low to highlight the short-term key support around $1,916.
Alternatively, the previous daily and weekly high, as well as the middle band of the Bollinger on the daily chart, highlights the $1,936 as the short-term key upside hurdle for the XAU/USD.
That said, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day and 38.2% on one-month joins Pivot Point one-day R1 to signal the $1,928-29 as nearby upside hurdle.
Meanwhile, 5-DMA and Fibonacci 61.8% on one-week marks the $1,918 as the nearby support for the Gold sellers to watch during the metal’s fresh fall.
It should be noted that a convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-week and Pivot Point one-day S1 acts as the final defense of the Gold buyers near $1,908 while Pivot Point one-week R1 pin-points $1,940 as an extra filter towards the north.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data
EUR/USD picks up bids to recover ground above 1.0850 in early Europe, as the Euro find support from strong German Factory Orders data, Renewed US Dollar weakness is aiding the rebound in the EUR/USD pair from weekly lows, as focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling
GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar pulls back despite bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone. Looming UK recession risks could cap Cable's upside. All eyes remain on the US employment data.
Gold needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt to regain the $1,920 barrier in Thursday’s trading so far. The risk-off market mood combined with expectations of more US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening support the US Dollar while US Treasury bond yields hit fresh multi-month highs heading into a slew of critical US employment data.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today
The resilience of the US labour market was no better illustrated than in the April JOLTS report which saw vacancy numbers surge back above 10m from 9.7m in March. Today’s May numbers are expected to see this number drop back to 9.9m.