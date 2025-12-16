US Retail Sales virtually unchanged at $732.6 billion in October

Retail Sales in the United States were virtually unchanged at $732.6 billion in October, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. This print followed the 0.1% increase (revised from 0.3%) recorded in September and came in below the market expectation of +0.1%.

"Total sales for the August 2025 through October 2025 period were up 4.2% from the same period a year ago," the press release read. "Retail trade sales were up 0.1% from September 2025, and up 3.4% from last year."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index stays under modest bearish pressure in the American session and was last seen losing 0.16% on the day at 98.10.