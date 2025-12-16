Gold eases below $4,300 as traders unwind post-NFP gains

Gold (XAU/USD) reverses its course on Tuesday after traders digested the latest US jobs report, which highlighted the labor market weakness and pushed the yellow metal towards a daily high at $4,335 before reversing course, losing 0.23% at the time of writing. XAU/USD trades at $4,296.

Bullion pares gains after mixed US jobs data lifts yields sentiment, while peace-talk headlines and steady spending cap upside

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was mixed: The economy added more people than expected to the workforce in November, but the Unemployment Rate rose to its highest level since 2021. Although the report justifies further easing, expectations for a rate cut in January 2026 remained low at around 25%, as shown by Capital Edge data.

At the same time, delayed Retail Sales data showed that American consumer spending remains slightly strong as Retail Sales were unchanged in October, according to the US Census Bureau. The report showed that people are facing higher prices in food, furniture and a range of other imported foods due to tariffs imposed by the White House.

The yellow metal reclaimed the $4,300 figure ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting last week. Ongoing developments for a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine pressured the precious metal. However, discussions halted after Kyiv drafted a 20-point plan that the Kremlin has not accepted.

Traders will be eyeing the release of inflation figures and Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday, ahead of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday.

Daily digest market movers: Gold tumbles amid mixed US jobs report

US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 64K in November, beating expectations of 50K and marking an improvement from October’s –105K print. However, the Unemployment Rate climbed in November to 4.6% from 4.4%, exceeding markets' forecast.

US Retail Sales were flat in October (0.0% MoM), easing from September’s 0.1% gain and missing forecasts for a 0.1% increase. In contrast, Control Group sales —used to calculate the consumer spending component of GDP— rebounded sharply, rising 0.8% after a 0.1% contraction previously.

US Treasury yields are falling, with the 10-year benchmark note rate down nearly two basis points at 4.159%. US real yields, which correlate inversely with Gold prices, are firm at 1.909%.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenbacks’ performance against a basket of six peers, is down 0.08% to 98.17.

Technical Analysis: Gold’s uptrend intact above $4,300

Gold price uptrend remains intact as long as it ends on a daily basis above $4,300. Bullish momentum stabilized as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which, despite being close to overbought conditions, turned flat.

For a bullish continuation, XAU/USD must clear the December 12 high of $4,353. A breach of the latter will expose the all-time high (ATH) at $4,381, followed by $4,400, $4,450, and $4,500.

Conversely, a drop below $4,300 would clear the path to test the December 11 high at $4,285, with further downside seen at $4,250 before diving to $4,200.

Gold daily chart