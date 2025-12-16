US President Trump to interview Fed’s Waller for top Fed job – WSJ

The US President Donald Trump is set to interview Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday, for the top Fed job, according to people familiar to that matter, revealed the Wall Street Journal.

Waller add his name to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, which had been already interviewed by Trump.

In July, Waller dissented in favor of a rate cut, citing the deterioration of the labor market.

A WSJ poll in October revealed that Waller was ranked as the top choice of economists, because “he has laid out some of the most intellectually consistent arguments for rate cuts this year and is seen as someone who might be able to navigate internal divisions.”

“Several of his arguments for cutting rates have been adopted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has faced unusually broad internal opposition from other officials more concerned about inflation risks,” the article mentions.

Despite this, Waller’s chances are slim as he lacks the personal relationship with Trump, despite being nominated by him to the Federal Reserve in 2020.