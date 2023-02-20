- Gold price stages a recovery, reclaiming the $1,840 area as it aims north.
- Last week’s US economic data and hawkish commentary continue to dampen market sentiment.
- Gold Price Forecast: It will face the 50-DMA as resistance, followed by the 20-DMA; otherwise, it could fall to $1,800.
Gold price advances after hitting a six-week low at around $1,819 and aims toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), above its opening price by 0.30%. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD is at $1,845.82, bolstered by a soft US Dollar (USD) undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields.
Gold climbs to the $1,840 mark on a US holiday
As the North American session begins, US equity futures are trading in the red, except for the Dow Jones.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Monday’s trading session is dull due to thin liquidity conditions, as the US remains on holiday in observance of President’s Day.
Last week’s economic data out of the United States (US) keeps traders nervous, as they begin to price in a more aggressive Fed.
Uncertainty over where the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) will peak triggered the second consecutive week in which US equities finished lower.
In addition, Fed Governor Bowman and Christopher Waller were the latest policymakers to emphasize the need to raise interest rates higher for longer as the US central bank battles to tame inflation.
Last Tuesday, the US economic calendar revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed faster than estimated.
Two days later, prices paid by producers, also known as PPI, came in above estimates and above the prior month's figure, reigniting speculation that the Fed would continue to tighten monetary policy as rate cut speculations begin to fade.
This was reflected in the jump in US Treasury bond yields, which closed the week at 3.822% - eight basis points (bps) above the previous week, thus also underpinning the Greenback.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, climbed above the 104.000 mark. Nevertheless, in Monday's session, the DXY has fallen 0.03% so far, to 103.849.
What to watch?
In the week ahead the US economic docket will feature Existing Home Sales, S&P Global PMI final readings, the core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment.
Gold technical analysis
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD jumps from the 100-day EMA at $1,820 to above the $1,840 area as buyers prepare to assault the 50-day EMA at $1,854.08.
On the upside, the XAU/USD's first line of resistance is likely to be the 50-day EMA, followed by the 20-day EMA at $1,868.83, ahead of the February 9 daily high at $1,890.21.
Downwards, the XAU/USD's first support level is likely to be the 100-day EMA, followed by the 200-day EMA at $1,802.46, ahead of $1,800.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1846.47
|Today Daily Change
|4.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1841.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1891
|Daily SMA50
|1861.98
|Daily SMA100
|1786.49
|Daily SMA200
|1776.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1843.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1818.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1834.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1828.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1810.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1801.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1850.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1859.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0700
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Monday and managed to erase its losses. As trading action turns subdued with US markets remaining closed in observance of Presidents' Day, the pair could find it difficult to gather directional momentum.
GBP/USD continues to trade within daily range above 1.2000
GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction and moving up and down in a narrow channel above 1.2000 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, investors keep a close eye on geopolitics and Brexit-related headlines.
Gold clings to modest recovery gains above $1,840
Gold price has staged a technical correction following last week's slide and seems to have stabilized above $1,840. US bond markets are closed on Monday, not allowing XAU/USD to find direction. S&P Global PMIs from the US on Tuesday could trigger the next action in the pair.
This buy signal for Bitcoin price hints the start of a new macro bull run, should you start buying dips?
With Bitcoin (BTC) price up 47% year-to-date, things are looking quite bullish after cascading collapse of major crypto players in 2022.
Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again
Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment.