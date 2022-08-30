Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from $1,740 support-turned-resistance, US data eyed

- Gold price fades upside momentum as US dollar bounces off intraday low.
- Market sentiment remains divided amid softer yields, mildly bid stock futures.
- Easing woes of energy crisis in Europe, fears of more US-China tussle trouble XAU/USD traders.
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday low near $1,736 during Tuesday’s Asian session, following a failed bounce off the one-month low. In doing so, the metal prices take clues from the US dollar’s latest rebound from the intraday low, as well as justify the challenges to the market sentiment emanating from China and the central bankers’ front.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound from the daily bottom to 108.81, after reversing from a fresh 19-year high the previous day. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies seems to justify the market’s fears of higher rates despite the impending economic slowdown, as previously signaled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
It’s worth noting that the chatters of an increase in the Sino-American tussles over Taiwan also exert downside pressure on the XAU/USD prices, mainly due to Beijing’s status as one of the world’s biggest commodity users. The news also fuels the US dollar’s safe-haven appeals. Recently, Politico came out with the news suggesting the Biden administration to ask congress to approve a $1.1bln arms sale to Taiwan. Before that, the movement of the US vessels in the Taiwan Strait and American diplomats’ visits to Taipei teased China.
Alternatively, Bloomberg’s latest news surrounding the Eurozone’s ability to battle the energy crisis seems to challenge the XAU/USD bears. “The European Union is set to meet its gas storage filling goal two months ahead of target as the bloc braces for a tough winter with Russia limiting supplies and soaring energy prices raging through the continent,” mentioned Bloomberg.
On Monday, markets consolidated the latest moves amid a light calendar and mixed Fedspeak. That said, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index improved to -12.9 versus -20.2 expected and -22.6 prior. It should be noted that Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari stated that people now understand how serious we are about getting inflation back to 2%.
Amid these plays¸ the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat to 3.10% following the two-day uptrend to refresh the monthly high. With this, the S&P 500 Futures pares intraday gains.
Moving on, emphasizes the US Consumer Confidence for August and comments from Fed speakers as the main catalysts to watch for fresh impulse. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s US jobs report as Fed Chair Powell raised concerns over economic slowdown and job market stress in his Jackson Hole speech.
Technical analysis
Gold price pulls back from the previous support line from July 21, backed by RSI (14) retreat.
The latest weakness in prices, however, needs validation from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August upside, near $1,729, to convince XAU/USD sellers.
Following that, $1,710 and the yearly low marked in the last month around $1,680 will be in focus.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the $1,740 immediate hurdle could quickly propel gold price towards a weekly resistance line near $1,761.
If at all the XAU/USD prices remain firmer past $1,761, the 100-SMA level near $1,766 might act as the last defense for bears before directing the quote towards the monthly peak of $1,807.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1735.78
|Today Daily Change
|-1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1737.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1767.65
|Daily SMA50
|1763.78
|Daily SMA100
|1818.06
|Daily SMA200
|1836.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1720.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1727.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1709.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1748.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1759.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1773.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has managed to recover above parity after having dropped below that level on upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US. With the US Dollar Index struggling to gather bullish momentum, however, the pair stays in positive territory during the American session.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, trades near mid-1.1600s
GBP/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory near 1.1660 despite having erased a small portion of its daily losses. The risk-averse market environment and the better-than-expected data from the US allow the greenback to preserve its strength on Tuesday.
Gold: Poised to break the monthly low Premium
Spot gold is under pressure and nearing the August low set this week at $1,720.28 a troy ounce. The bright metal eased at the beginning of the day on the back of a better market mood, later extending the slide amid the resurgent dollar demand.
Ethereum Classic price eyes 30% crash as Merge-induced hype disappears
Ethereum Classic price shows a clear, persistent downtrend with distinctive lower highs and lower lows. The ongoing upward move will probably form a lower high and trigger another sell-off.
Best Buy gains 4.7% after posting better than expected earnings
Best Buy (BBY) stock is advancing on Tuesday after posting earnings that impressed a rather skeptical market. Shares are up 4.7% at $77.14 about an hour into the regular session.